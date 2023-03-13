WELCOME TO THE FAMILY! Please check your email for confirmation from us.
Red carpet recap: Byron Allen’s 5th Annual Oscar Gala
The night of the "95th Academy Awards" was a great night to do good in Hollywood, as the red carpet at the Allen Media Group founder's annual fundraiser merged glamour and giving for Children's Hospital Los Angeles.
Oscars night in Hollywood is almost like the awards ceremony itself — there is so much to see and experience, it can be hard to choose. But for stars who wanted to enjoy a night steeped in Hollywood glamour while simultaneously doing good, one of the hottest tickets in town on Sunday night was to Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.
In its fifth year, Allen’s Oscar gala brought together famous friends and newcomers alike in support of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA), which has a special place in the heart of the comedian, media mogul, and father of three. While the tally for this year’s event has yet to be revealed, in 2020, the gala, which includes an Oscars viewing party, raised $1.5 million for the children and families that CHLA serve.
“My mother got pregnant with me when she was 16. And she had me 17 days after her 17th birthday. When we moved here to Los Angeles, I was seven years old and we really couldn’t afford much of anything,” Allen explained to Variety on the gala’s red carpet. “And unfortunately, one day, I became very ill, and she took me to Children’s Hospital. They pretty much saved my life, and they certainly took me out of a bad situation. And they never charged my mother one penny. It’s something that I never forgot. And I’m just very happy and blessed. I’m in a position to help them and give back to a lot of children at that hospital who are in need and who are fighting for their life.”
Joining Allen to support CHLA this year were a bevy of beloved entertainers and living legends, including Smokey Robinson, master of ceremony Howie Mandel, Vivica A. Fox, Jackée Harry, Yvette Nicole Brown, Kym Whitley and Tommy Davidson. As the evening’s special guest, the always supreme Diana Ross kept the momentum going with a medley of some of her biggest hits.
Who else was there to celebrate and lend their support to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles? Check out our red carpet gallery below to see all the familiar faces.
Byron Allen
Byron Allen hosts Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen)
Vivica A. Fox
Vivica’s A. Fox attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen)
Mona Scott-Young
Mona Scott-Young attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen)
Jackee Harry
Jackee Harry attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen)
Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete
Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete attend Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen)
Tisha Campbell
Tisha Campbell attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen)
Kym Whitley
Kym Whitley attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen)
Rhonda Ross Kendrick and Chudney Ross
Rhonda Ross Kendrick, left, and Chudney Ross attend Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen)
Natasha Leggero
Natasha Leggero attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen)
Adam Carolla
Adam Carolla attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen)
Carolyn Folks (second from left) and guests
Carolyn Folks (second from left) and guests attend Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen)
Tommy Davidson
Tommy Davidson attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen)
Yvette Nicole Brown and Kym Whitley
Yvette Nicole Brown and Kym Whitley attend Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen)
Billy Gardell
Billy Gardell attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen)
Kel Mitchell
Kel Mitchell attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen)
Judge Greg Mathis and Family
Judge Greg Mathis and Family attend Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen)
Natasha Alford
Natasha Alford attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen)
Brandon Williams Jones and Charlotte Lewis Jones
Brandon Williams Jones and Charlotte Lewis Jones attend Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen)
Shaun Robinson
Shaun Robinson attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen)
Damaine Radcliff
Damaine Radcliff attend Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen)
Candy Spelling
Candy Spelling attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen)
Josh Flagg
Judge Mablean Ephraim
Judge Mablean Ephraim attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen)
Carla Renata Williams
Carla Renata Williams attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen)
Marcus Williams
Baltimore Ravens Safety Marcus Williams attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen)
Dave Winfield
Dave Winfield attend Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen)
Jay Reeves and Johnell Young
Jay Reeves and Johnell Young attend Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen)
Jeff Ross
Jeff Ross attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen)
Jodi Miller and Father
Jodi Miller and Father attend Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen)
Judge Christina Perez
Judge Christina Perez attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen)
Judge Greg Mathis
Judge Greg Mathis attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen)
Mychal-Bella Bowman
Mychal-Bella Bowman attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen)
Judge Karen Mills-Francis
Judge Karen Mills-Francis attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen)
Judge Kevin Ross
Judge Kevin Ross attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen)
Judge Lauren Lake
Judge Lauren Lake attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen)
Judge Rhonda Wills
Judge Rhonda Wills attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen)
Kym Whitley and Caroline Rhea
Kym Whitley and Caroline Rhea attend Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen)
Andrew and Maggie Temple
Andrew Temple, Allen Media COO of Broadcast Sales & Syndication, and Maggie Temple attend Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen)
Patricia Wilson
Patricia Wilson attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen)
Talitha Watkins
Talitha Watkins attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen)
Tressa Azarel Smallwood
