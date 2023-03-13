Red carpet recap: Byron Allen’s 5th Annual Oscar Gala

The night of the "95th Academy Awards" was a great night to do good in Hollywood, as the red carpet at the Allen Media Group founder's annual fundraiser merged glamour and giving for Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Oscars night in Hollywood is almost like the awards ceremony itself — there is so much to see and experience, it can be hard to choose. But for stars who wanted to enjoy a night steeped in Hollywood glamour while simultaneously doing good, one of the hottest tickets in town on Sunday night was to Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

(L-R) Frances Glandney, Vivica A. Fox, Smokey Robinson and Byron Allen attend Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala on March 12, 2023 at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen)

In its fifth year, Allen’s Oscar gala brought together famous friends and newcomers alike in support of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA), which has a special place in the heart of the comedian, media mogul, and father of three. While the tally for this year’s event has yet to be revealed, in 2020, the gala, which includes an Oscars viewing party, raised $1.5 million for the children and families that CHLA serve.

“My mother got pregnant with me when she was 16. And she had me 17 days after her 17th birthday. When we moved here to Los Angeles, I was seven years old and we really couldn’t afford much of anything,” Allen explained to Variety on the gala’s red carpet. “And unfortunately, one day, I became very ill, and she took me to Children’s Hospital. They pretty much saved my life, and they certainly took me out of a bad situation. And they never charged my mother one penny. It’s something that I never forgot. And I’m just very happy and blessed. I’m in a position to help them and give back to a lot of children at that hospital who are in need and who are fighting for their life.”

Byron Allen (center), Jennifer Lucas (far left) and their children attend Byron Allen’s 5th Annual Oscar Gala 2023 Benefiting Children’s Hospital Los Angeles on March 12, 2023 at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Joining Allen to support CHLA this year were a bevy of beloved entertainers and living legends, including Smokey Robinson, master of ceremony Howie Mandel, Vivica A. Fox, Jackée Harry, Yvette Nicole Brown, Kym Whitley and Tommy Davidson. As the evening’s special guest, the always supreme Diana Ross kept the momentum going with a medley of some of her biggest hits.

Who else was there to celebrate and lend their support to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles? Check out our red carpet gallery below to see all the familiar faces.

Byron Allen Byron Allen hosts Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen) Vivica A. Fox Vivica’s A. Fox attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen) Mona Scott-Young Mona Scott-Young attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen) Jackee Harry Jackee Harry attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen) Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete attend Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen) Tisha Campbell Tisha Campbell attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen) Kym Whitley Kym Whitley attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen) Rhonda Ross Kendrick and Chudney Ross Rhonda Ross Kendrick, left, and Chudney Ross attend Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen) Natasha Leggero Natasha Leggero attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen) Adam Carolla Adam Carolla attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen) Carolyn Folks (second from left) and guests Carolyn Folks (second from left) and guests attend Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen) Tommy Davidson Tommy Davidson attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen) Yvette Nicole Brown and Kym Whitley Yvette Nicole Brown and Kym Whitley attend Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen) Billy Gardell Billy Gardell attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen) Kel Mitchell Kel Mitchell attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen) Judge Greg Mathis and Family Judge Greg Mathis and Family attend Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen) Natasha Alford Natasha Alford attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen) Brandon Williams Jones and Charlotte Lewis Jones Brandon Williams Jones and Charlotte Lewis Jones attend Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen) Shaun Robinson Shaun Robinson attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen) Damaine Radcliff Damaine Radcliff attend Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen) Candy Spelling Candy Spelling attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen) Josh Flagg Candy Spelling attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen) Judge Mablean Ephraim Judge Mablean Ephraim attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen) Carla Renata Williams Carla Renata Williams attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen) Marcus Williams Baltimore Ravens Safety Marcus Williams attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen) Dave Winfield Dave Winfield attend Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen) Jay Reeves and Johnell Young Jay Reeves and Johnell Young attend Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen) Jeff Ross Jeff Ross attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen) Jodi Miller and Father Jodi Miller and Father attend Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen) Judge Christina Perez Judge Christina Perez attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen) Judge Greg Mathis Judge Greg Mathis attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen) Mychal-Bella Bowman Mychal-Bella Bowman attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen) Judge Karen Mills-Francis Judge Karen Mills-Francis attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen) Judge Kevin Ross Judge Kevin Ross attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen) Judge Lauren Lake Judge Lauren Lake attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen) Judge Rhonda Wills Judge Rhonda Wills attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen) Kym Whitley and Caroline Rhea Kym Whitley and Caroline Rhea attend Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen) Andrew and Maggie Temple Andrew Temple, Allen Media COO of Broadcast Sales & Syndication, and Maggie Temple attend Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen) Patricia Wilson Patricia Wilson attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen) Talitha Watkins Talitha Watkins attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen) Tressa Azarel Smallwood Byron Allen Byron Allen hosts Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Johnson for Allen Media Group / Byron Allen)

