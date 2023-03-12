Glamour for good: Byron Allen’s annual Oscar gala returns to benefit Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Now in its fifth year, Byron Allen's Oscar gala brings together many of Hollywood's finest to support the care of the city's most vulnerable.

Tonight’s the night; many of the film industry’s brightest stars will assemble at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre to celebrate the 95th Annual Academy Awards. While many of us will be tuning in to see the night’s big winners, Byron Allen, founder and CEO of Entertainment Studios and owner of theGrio will be creating a win for thousands of children and families across the Los Angeles area and beyond, hosting his fifth annual Oscars gala in support of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA).

Byron Allen attends Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala to Benefit Children’s Hospital Los Angeles on February 24, 2019, in Los Angeles, California.

Returning for its first year since 2020 at the Beverly Wilshire, Allen’s Oscar gala, a viewing and after-party, attracts an enviable list of celebrity guests and performers alike. This year, living legend Diana Ross will entertain the star-studded crowd with a special performance, while comedian Howie Mandel will serve as the evening’s emcee. Among the gala’s confirmed guests are Anthony Anderson, Daymond John, Sharon Stone, Holly Robinson Peete, Vivica Fox, Jackée Harry, Kel Williams, and more — in addition to familiar faces from Entertainment Studios’ own roster of talent, including Judge Greg Mathis, Judge Mablean Ephraim, and Recipe.tv stars Chef Edward Delling-Williams and Chef Lorna Maseko.

However, as well-known and well-heeled as the gala’s guest list might be, the focus of the evening will be on its beneficiary, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. One of the nation’s leading academic medical centers devoted to children and the No. 1 provider of pediatric medical care in Los Angeles County (the most populous in the nation), CHLA’s reach extends even further. Listed among the top 10 hospitals in the nation on U.S. News & World Report’s Honor Roll of Best Children’s Hospitals for 2022-23, children from all 50 states and over 90 countries benefit from crucial care provided by CHLA and its six regional specialty care centers, explains Associate Senior Vice President of the Foundation at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Candie Davidson-Goldbronn, who spoke with theGrio via email interview.

“CHLA’s expertise spans the entire pediatric care continuum, from everyday preventive medicine to the most complex surgical interventions, such as double organ transplants. At the forefront of pediatric medicine, CHLA is home to renowned experts who work together across disciplines to deliver exceptional care, drive advances in pediatric medicine and help set standards of care across the nation and around the globe,” said Davidson-Goldbronn. “Driven by a culture of innovation, the hospital’s principles of research and discovery are embedded in every aspect of care. The best and brightest come to work at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles because they are deeply dedicated to providing life-changing, lifesaving care for a truly diverse population of children — including many from underserved communities.”

Since its inception in 2017, Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala has raised millions for CHLA, including $1.5 million in 2020. Davidson-Goldbronn underscored the vital impact of this ongoing philanthropy upon the broad community CHLA serves.

“Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is proud—and humbled—by the support of Byron Allen, [his wife, film and television producer] Jennifer Lucas, and other community partners and champions,” she said. “Philanthropy is the backbone of funding for many critical programs and services, and we are deeply grateful for the generous celebrity donors for their exceptional contributions and thoughtful advocacy. They are spreading the message that Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is one of the preeminent academic medical centers in the country … Endorsements from our community drive our commitment to excellence and equip our providers with the resources to care for children and families in their time of need.”

Byron Allen and Jennifer Lucas watch Maroon 5 perform at Byron Allen’s 4th Annual Oscar Gala to Benefit Children’s Hospital Los Angeles at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 09, 2020, in Los Angeles, California.

“We are so proud to be raising money and giving back to those who need our help the most,” said Allen in 2018. “We can’t do enough for the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.” So while glamour may reign on Oscars night, at Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala, it’s all for the good of children’s health.

“At Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, we are grateful to have a thriving community of supporters who believe in our mission to create hope and build healthier futures. These contributions have helped CHLA prioritize the health and well-being of children and families, particularly those who are most vulnerable,” said Davidson-Goldbronn.

“Support from Byron Allen’s annual Oscar Gala helps sustain and expand our lifesaving programs and clinical services, our world-renowned research programs that lead to the development of new treatments and cures for childhood diseases, and our national leading education and training programs, which cultivate promising physician and nursing health care providers,” she continued. “Together, thanks to our philanthropic partners and the work of our remarkable team, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles can provide world-class, compassionate care to more than 600,000 children annually.”

