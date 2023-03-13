Ruth E. Carter is the first Black woman to win two Oscars; ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ wins big

Both of Carter’s Best Costume Design Oscar wins come from her work in Marvel’s “Black Panther” films.



Once again, Ruth E. Carter made history at Sunday night’s Academy Awards. After winning Best Costume Design, she became the first Black woman to win two Oscars in the Academy’s history, while “Everything Everywhere All at Once” led all films with seven wins.

Carter won her Oscar for her work on “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” having won her first Academy Award in 2019 for Best Costume Design for the first “Black Panther” film. “Nice to see you again,” said Carter as she took the stage for her acceptance speech.

“Thank you to the Academy for recognizing the superhero that is a Black woman,” Carter said. “She endures, she loves, she overcomes, she is every woman in this film.” She went on to dedicate the win to her mother, who died earlier this week at age 101.

Ruth Carter, winner of Best Costume Design award for ’Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ poses in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

“This past week, Mable Carter became an ancestor. This film prepared me for this moment. Chadwick, please take care of Mom.”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” was the big winner of the evening, winning seven Academy Awards out of 11 nominations, the most of 2023. Michelle Yeoh was among the winners, earning Best Actress in a Leading Role, a first for an Asian actress.

The musical performances were among the biggest highlights of Sunday night’s ceremony.

Rihanna gave an extravagant performance of “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Background singers, a string section, harpists, and timpanis accompanied the superstar while performing on a set resembling the Wakanda border tribe village. Rihanna received a standing ovation for her first Oscar performance.

Lenny Kravitz sang during the “In Memoriam” performance, honoring the departed artists of the previous year. Kravitz sang “Calling All Angels” from his 2004 album, “Baptism,” with longtime collaborator Craig Ross accompanying him on bass while Kravitz played piano. Irene Cara, Nichelle Nichols, Mary Alice, Ray Liotta, and Olivia Newton-John were among the late artists acknowledged during the segment.

Rihanna performs onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

For the second time in her career, Angela Bassett went home empty-handed. Although she was the first actress ever to be nominated for a Marvel film for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Jamie Lee Curtis took home the Best Supporting Actress award for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Although Bassett didn’t win, actors Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors aimed admiration toward the two-time Oscar nominee. While presenting the Best Cinematography award, Jordan looked toward Bassett and said, “Hey, Auntie,” the line he uttered toward her in the 2018 film “Black Panther.” Directly after Jordan’s gesture, Majors said, “we love you.”

Host Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at the Will Smith-Chris Rock slap incident from the 2022 Oscars throughout the night. However, he also acknowledged the greatness of “Till” and “The Woman King” during his monologue. Neither of those films received nominations this year.

