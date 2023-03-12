Red carpet recap: the 95th Annual Academy Awards

Donning brilliant brights to all-black everything, Black Hollywood turned out in stunning style on the 95th Annual Academy Awards red carpet.

This story is will be updated as it develops.

The 95th Annual Academy Awards’ champagne-colored red carpet officially kicked off Sunday, March 12, with Black Hollywood’s finest arriving in their glamorous best. Sunshine hues and soft pastels, silvery sparkles and ethereal whites, sculptural details, pops of vibrant color, and, of course, all-black-everything were among the trends dominating the 2023 Oscars step-and-repeat. It’s also safe to say “sleek, sultry, and jaw-droppingly stunning” appear to have been on the mood boards of many celebrity stylists this season.

Rihanna attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

As always, Angela Bassett understood the assignment, sculpted to perfection in a Vibranium-violet gown by Moschino Couture. While our Wakandan queen did not walk away with a well-deserved statuette for Best Supporting Actress, Bassett is undisputed Hollywood royalty.

Angela Bassett attends the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California.

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Another Hollywood legend to catch theGrio’s eye was the now two–time Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter, who was beaming on the red carpet in a canary yellow off-the-shoulder gown by Maison Valentino. Ahead of her win on Sunday, Carter also paid a pointed tribute to her work on “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” wearing a pair of dramatic 3D laser-printed white ear cuffs that evoked the signature style she created for Bassett’s Queen Ramonda.

Ruth E. Carter, with jewelry detail, attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California.

(Photos: Getty Images )

Speaking of yellow, the color has been peppered throughout awards season thus far, and there was certainly more than a sprinkling of the vibrant shade on the Oscars red carpet. Supermodel Winnie Harlow was one of several beauties to arrive in the citrusy hue, wearing a skintight yellow Armani Privé Couture gown accented with black piping.

Another memorable moment was created by Halle Bailey, who gave us the Disney princess moment we’ve eagerly awaited in a tulle aquamarine gown by Dolce & Gabbana. Both the gown’s style and shade were the perfect complements to the second trailer for “The Little Mermaid,” which debuted during the ceremony’s telecast.

Halle Bailey attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California.

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Then, there was Rihanna.

Already a seasoned veteran when it comes to groundbreaking maternity style, Black Hollywood’s self-proclaimed bad gal is celebrating her second pregnancy in equally figure-loving style. For the 2023 Oscars, that included a red carpet look customized from Alaia’s Fall 2023 collection, which showed off Rihanna’s growing belly with a pieced leather bralette and strategically slit fishtail skirt, worn over a sheer mock-neck bodysuit, all crafted in the deepest, darkest shade of chocolate.

Rihanna attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

Watch this space for more style statements to come as the evening unfolds, and enjoy some of our favorite looks and faces of the 2023 Oscars in theGrio’s red carpet gallery below.

Ruth E. Carter in Maison Valentino Ruth E. Carter attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Angela Bassett in Moschino Couture Brian Tyree Henry in Dolce & Gabbana Brian Tyree Henry attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images ) Michael B. Jordan in Louis Vuitton Michael B. Jordan attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images ) Halle Bailey in Dolce & Gabbana Halle Bailey attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Jonathan Majors Jonathan Majors attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images ) Danai Gurira in Jason Wu Danai Gurira attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage ) Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in Dolce & Gabbana Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Zinzi Coogler and Ryan Coogler Zinzi Coogler and Ryan Coogler attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images ) Questlove Questlove attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images ) Ariana Debose in Atelier Versace Ariana Debose arrives at 95th Annual Academy Awards Sunday, March 12, 2023. (Photo credit: Getty/ ABC / Contributor) Janelle Monáe in custom Vera Wang Janelle Monáe attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Ava DuVernay in Louis Vuitton Ava DuVernay attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage ) Lenny Kravitz in Yves Saint Laurent Lenny Kravitz attends the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Van Hunt and Halle Berry in Tamara Ralph (L-R) Van Hunt and Halle Berry attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images ) Tems in Lever Couture Tems attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Lauren Ridloff in Elie Saab Lauren Ridloff attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Laverne Cox in Vera Wang Haute Couture Laverne Cox attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Winnie Harlow in Armani Privé Couture Winnie Harlow attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage ) Samuel L. Jackson Samuel L. Jackson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage ) Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba in Gucci (L-R) Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images ) Camille Friend Camille Friend attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage ) Loni Love Loni Love attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Khaby Lame Khaby Lame attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images ) Jay Ellis in custom Fendi Jay Ellis attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Zoe Saldaña in vintage Fendi Zoe Saldaña attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) Nischelle Turner Nischelle Turner attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images ) Charles Parnell Charles Parnell attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images ) DJ M.O.S. and DJ Kiss (L-R) DJ M.O.S. and DJ Kiss attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Zuri Hall Zuri Hall attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) Adam Blackstone Adam Blackstone attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images ) Kelley L. Carter Kelley L. Carter attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Greg Tarzan Davis 95th Annual Academy Awards – Arrivals Greg Tarzan Davis attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Aitana Rinab Perez Aitana Rinab Perez attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Euzhan Palcy Euzhan Palcy attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images ) Slater Vance, Bronwyn Vance, Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance (Left to right) Slater Vance, Bronwyn Vance, Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) Halle Berry Halle Berry attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Ruth E. Carter in Maison Valentino Ruth E. Carter attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

