Grace Jones, Anderson .Paak, Robert Glasper to headline New York’s Blue Note Jazz Festival

The 12th Annual Blue Note Jazz Festival New York will run from May 31 to July 2, featuring Ron Carter, Buddy Guy, BJ the Chicago Kid and more.

The Blue Note Jazz Festival announced the dates and lineups for its 2023 season. Grace Jones, Anderson .Paak and Robert Glasper are among the headliners for the monthlong New York festival.

Blues legend Buddy Guy is also headlining as part of his Damn Right Farewell tour. Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers and Pat Metheny are rounding out the headliners. The 12th Annual Blue Note Jazz Festival will cover seven different venues around New York City’s Manhattan and Brooklyn boroughs.

Jones will start the month with a May 31 performance at Hammerstein Ballroom. .Paak and Glasper are on the same bill as part of the June 24 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival in Prospect Park.

.Paak will perform with frequent collaborator Knxwledge as the NxWorries duo, and Glasper will play with singers Lalah Hathaway and Bilal. BJ the Chicago Kid will round out that bill.

Guy’s performance will take place on June 18 in Central Park as part of New York’s Summerstage concert series. Bruce Hornsby and The Noisemakers, with special guests John Scofield, Kenny Garrett, and Christian McBride, will play on June 3 at Manhattan’s Town Hall venue. Metheny, a legendary jazz guitarist-composer, will perform with his Side-Eye project on June 24 at the Beacon Theater.

While many shows are at various venues, countless performances will occur at the Blue Note Jazz Club in Lower Manhattan. Rapper Talib Kweli has six shows at the Blue Note throughout the month with his backing band, the Whiskey Boys. Iconic bassist Ron Carter will play several nights at the club, as will Soulive.

“The Blue Note Jazz Festival is celebrating the pulse and culture of New York City, and there is no better way to do that than by experiencing iconic artists throughout iconic venues this summer,” says Blue Note Director of Programming Alex Kurland in a statement. “We’re proud to spotlight multi-generational, legendary artists who have had an extraordinary impact and influence on music and culture.”

Tickets, the full lineup and schedule for the Blue Note Jazz Festival New York are available at www.bluenotejazz.com/jazz-festival-nyc.

