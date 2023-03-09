Mary J. Blige announces dates, lineup for 2023 ‘Strength of a Woman’ festival

Lauryn Hill, Summer Walker and more are slated to perform at the second annual festival and summit from May 11 to 14 in Atlanta.

Mary J. Blige‘s Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit is returning for a second year. The nine-time Grammy Award winner announced the dates and lineup for the festival.

Strength of a Woman will take place May 11 to 14 across several venues in Atlanta, according to Billboard. Blige and Lauryn Hill will headline the festival over two nights at State Farm Arena, with Summer Walker as a special guest.

On May 12, Blige will perform an “MJB B-Sides” set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul will sing rarely performed songs with a litany of special guests, including Jodeci, Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Jadakiss, Jeezy, and DJ Drama.

Mary J. Blige performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 5, 2023, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

On May 13, Hill will lead an R&B showcase featuring additional performances from Walker, Muni Long, Lucky Daye, and Coco Jones. Kenny Burns will host both nights.

Grammy winner Robert Glasper will kick off the string of performances with a set at City Winery, and the festival will climax with a gospel brunch, concert, and its final event, The Purpose Ball. Saucy Santana will perform at the Purpose Ball as part of the festival’s efforts to highlight and empower the LGBTQIA community.

The festival will include a comedy night headlined by Mike Epps and featuring Henry Welsh, Erica Duchess, and Navv Greene. The summit will host live podcasts like “Angela Yee’s Lip Service,” “Don’t Call Me White Girl,” “Earn Your Leisure,” and more.

Strength of a Woman Festival continues last year’s goal of celebrating, educating, and empowering women who are Black, Indigenous, and people of color.

“Having the opportunity to continue to uplift, inspire and build amongst a community of women is the reason why we created this festival,” Blige said in a statement. “I’m so grateful for all of the support from our performers and participants and, of course, Live Nation Urban, Pepsi, and our additional partners who are committed to celebrating and creating community for Black women.”

General on-sale tickets for the Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit will be available on Friday at soawfestival.com.

