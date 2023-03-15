Lenny Kravitz to host iHeartRadio Music Awards

The 10th annual show, celebrating last year's most played artists across iHeartRadio stations, is scheduled for March 27.

Lenny Kravitz has been named the host of the “2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.”

News of Kravitz’s role as master of ceremonies comes less than a week after he performed an emotional rendition of his 2004 song, “Calling All Angels,” during the “In Memoriam” segment of the “95th Academy Awards.”

Kravitz is one of the most respected, versatile figures in the music industry. The multi-instrumentalist has five platinum albums and four Grammy Awards, thanks to hits like “It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over,” “Fly Away,” American Woman” and “Again.” This month marks the 30th anniversary of his double platinum third album, “Are You Gonna Go My Way.”

Lenny Kravitz attends the 8th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony on Nov. 3, 2019 at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

“I’m thrilled to host and perform at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards to celebrate the best in music,” Kravitz said in a statement, according to People. “As always, the show will feature some great surprises and unforgettable performances that music fans across the country won’t want to miss.”

The iHeartRadio Music Awards celebrates the most played artists on iHeartRadio stations during 2022. Lizzo, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat are among this year’s nominees. Fans will be able to vote for winners at iHeartRadio.com/awards or on Twitter in categories, including best lyrics, best music video, TikTok bop of the year, favorite sample use and favorite residency.

Latto and Muni Long have been announced as performers on the 10th annual show. LL Cool J is scheduled to make a special appearance.

“Our annual awards show is one of the best in the industry at celebrating the power of music,” said Tom Poleman, President and Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. “This year’s show will once again entertain fans with incredible performances and special collaborations. It will be the year’s must-see event.”

The “2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards” is scheduled to air at 8 p.m. ET March 27 on Fox.

