Al Roker found out about his daughter’s pregnancy in an unusual way

The beloved weatherman says he already has a "grandfather name."

Al Roker says he learned about his daughter’s pregnancy via text from a family member, PEOPLE reports.

The weatherman’s daughter, Courtney Roker Laga, and her husband Wesley announced they are expecting their first child after tying the knot in 2021. Laga posted a video montage of her and her hubby that included footage of her ultrasound. She caption the clip: “A new adventure is about to begin.”

“We’re very excited. It’s hard to believe,” said Roker during Wednesday’s “Today” broadcast. “It still hasn’t quite sunken in.”

Al Roker attends the 2022 Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame on April 14, 2022 at The Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Roker noted that “he’s known for a while,” about his daughter’s pregnancy but initially found out accidentally from the brother of his son-in-law. “Wes’ goofy brother accidentally dropped it in a text,” Roker told co-host Hoda Kotb. “Thanks, Cory.”

Roker shares Laga with ex-wife Alice Bell. He and current wife Deborah Roberts have two children together: 24-year-old Leila and Nick, 20.

He already has a “grandfather name,” Roker joked. “I think in honor of my dad, I’m going to try to go for Pop-Pop,” he said.

This is welcome news in light of the weatherman’s recent health struggles. Roker was hospitalized in November for treatment related to a complication with blood clots, theGrio reported. One day after being released — on Thanksgiving — he was admitted to the hospital a second time.

“It’s been a tough slog, I’m not going to deny this,” Roker said on social media in December. “This has been the hardest one yet — and you know, I’ve had my fair share of surgeries. But it gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks. I’m a very fortunate person.”

In January, Roker returned to “Today” with Roberts by his side to discuss his health battle. “He is a living, breathing miracle,” Roberts said, ET Online reported. “He really is, and I have to say — I’m not overstating it, I don’t think — Al was a very, very sick man. And I think most people did not know that.”

According to People, Roker — who will become a grandfather for the first time — wrote in the comments section of Laga’s Instagram announcement. “Here we go!!! So very very happy!!!!! You guys.”

