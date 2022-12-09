Al Roker back home after recent hospitalizations

Roker, the beloved "Today" show weatherman, was admitted to the hospital for a second time last month with blood clot complications.

Loading the player...

Al Roker is happy to be back home following two hospitalizations due to complications with blood clots.

The 68-year-old “Today” show host informed his Instagram followers on Thursday that he had returned home, People reported. He shared a picture of himself in the family’s kitchen, photos of his wife, Deborah Roberts, hugging him and another photograph with their daughter, Leila.

“Home! So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers,” Roker captioned the IG post, according to People.

Al Roker is back home after being hospitalized twice for complications with blood clots. Here, he attends the 2022 Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York in April. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

He received much support in its comments section, including from former “Today” show colleague Katie Couric, current “Today” co-star Savannah Guthrie, and Roberts, who commented with pink heart emojis.

Roberts, the senior national affairs correspondent for ABC News, shared a photo of the occasion on her Instagram account. “Home. Where the heart lives. #grateful#heart#humbled#prayer,” she captioned the photo she and Roker shared with Leila.

Staffers discharged Roker from the hospital mere hours after he posted a picture of the skyline and daybreak from his hospital bed, informing his Instagram followers that he hoped to leave soon.

“Hopefully coming home soon but when your spirit sags a bit, you get to see that and recharge,” he said via Instagram, People reported. “God Bless you all for all the prayers and well wishes for me and my family.”

The weatherman was admitted to the hospital for a second time last month, just one day after being released on Thanksgiving, theGrio previously reported.

Roker initially revealed on Instagram on Nov. 18 that he had been hospitalized earlier in the month and was receiving treatment for blood clots.

His health complications kept him from attending Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years. He also had to skip this year’s Christmas tree lighting at New York’s Rockefeller Center on Nov. 30.

Hoda Kotb, Roker’s “Today” co-anchor, revealed during a previous broadcast that despite his health issues, he was in good spirits and resting and that doctors were closely monitoring his health.

“It was wonderful hosting the [Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade], but of course, we all wish that Al could have been with us,” Kotb shared, according to theGrio. “But due to some complications, he is back in the hospital, and he’s in very good care.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!