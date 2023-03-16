Family of Tyre Sampson, teen who fell to his death from amusement ride, has reached a settlement

Work crews at Orlando's ICON park started to dismantle the ride this week.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Almost a year after a Missouri teen fell to his death, a 400-foot (122 meter) amusement ride was being dismantled this week in central Florida’s tourism corridor.

A gigantic crane hovered Wednesday beside the towering ride in Orlando’s International Drive tourism district where 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell in March 2022. A fence encircled the ride and blocked off parts of the nearby sidewalk and road. The ride’s dismantling was expected to take several days.

Sampson, who lived in the St. Louis area, was visiting Orlando during spring break when he died from the fall.

The Orlando Free Fall drop tower in ICON Park in Orlando, Florida is pictured in March. Tyre Sampson, 14, died of blunt force trauma after falling from the 430-foot drop-tower amusement park ride, according to an autopsy. (Photo: Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)

An autopsy showed that Sampson suffered numerous broken bones and internal injuries in the fall, which was ruled an accidental death. It showed Sampson weighed 383 pounds (173 kilograms), well above the ride manual’s weight limit of 287 pounds (130 kilograms).

An initial report by outside engineers hired by the Florida Department of Agriculture said sensors on the ride had been adjusted manually to double the size of the opening for restraints on two seats, resulting in the teen not being properly secured. The report said there were many other “potential contributions” to the accident.

Sampson’s family had filed a lawsuit against the owner, manufacturer and landlord of the ride, claiming they were negligent and failed to provide a safe amusement ride. An attorney for the family said Wednesday that they had reached a settlement with the owner but didn’t provide details.

Legislation is pending in the Florida Legislature aimed at preventing similar accidents. The Tyre Sampson Act would prevent Florida’s smaller attractions operators from making unauthorized adjustments to a ride’s restraint systems and require operators to submit more detailed safety and operational documentation to the state.

The teen’s mother, Nekia Dodd, had been advocating for the ride to be dismantled and visited the site on International Drive on Wednesday, saying she was happy no other family will have to go through what hers has.

“It won’t happen again, and I’m glad for that,” Dodd said. “I’m all over the place with emotions.”

