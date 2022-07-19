Six Flags offering ‘restraint belt’ on certain rides to accommodate guests with special needs

With the new feature, Six Flags will become the first company operating amusement parks to produce and market a special restraint harness, which comes in a variety of sizes and can fit riders starting at 54" tall.

Six Flags is already known for its exciting rides and exciting adventures. Now, the theme park company has made adjustments to increase accessibility for guests with special needs.

A unique “restraint belt” for all Six Flags thrill rides is an upgrade that caters to patrons with specific physical limitations, according to People.

A view of The Texas Giant roller coaster (R) at Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington, Texas. The amusement park company recently instituted changes to make it more inclusive. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

“Six Flags is proud to be the industry leader on these innovative programs that allows our guests to enjoy the more thrilling rides that our parks have to offer,” president and CEO Selim Bassoul said in a statement that appears on the website of the amusement park company.

He added, “Our Company is truly dedicated to this initiative and making sure that [it] encompasses our guests with abilities and disabilities. We all benefit from a more diverse, inclusive society, that is understanding, accommodating and honors one another’s differences while pulling together for the common good.”

Ninety-eight percent of the rides at Six Flags’ more than 20 theme parks in the United States, Canada and Mexico feature “individually designed harnesses,” according to People.

All of the company’s amusement parks, the website notes, have also been accredited as Certified Autism Centers in collaboration with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards.

As such, the parks will provide amenities like “low sensory areas” so that guests with sensory issues can relax or take a break in a calm setting. They will also provide sensory guides for each ride or attraction so that individuals and families can more easily plan outings that suit their needs.

“Six Flags is synonymous with thrills, but safety and inclusivity is the cornerstone of everything we do,” Jason Freeman, Vice President, Public Safety and Risk Management, said in a statement, according to People.

