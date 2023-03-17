Alison Hammond new host of ‘Great British Baking Show’

Hammond, best known for co-hosting U.K. daytime show, "This Morning," takes over "The Great British Baking Show" after the departure of Matt Lucas.

Loading the player...

Alison Hammond is the new host of “The Great British Baking Show.” Known overseas as “The Great British Bake Off,” Hammond is replacing exiting host Matt Lucas.

Lucas, a comedian and star of the film “Bridesmaids,” announced last December that he was leaving “The Great British Baking Show,” according to People. He was the host for three seasons.

A U.K. TV personality, Hammond will co-host the baking show with comedian Noel Fielding. Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will remain as regular judges. Hammond announced the news with a post on her Twitter page.

Alison Hammond poses for photographers on Feb. 18, 2023, upon arrival for the BAFTA Nominees Party in London. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

“It’s official!! It’s happening at ‘The Great British Bake Off!’ Let’s have it,” Hammond posted as a caption. The post includes a video by Hammond featuring cake figurines of herself and her new co-host and judges during a fake press interview, with news of her joining the show as a breaking news story.

“Alison, have you got any words whatsoever? ‘Well, do you know what, I’m just absolutely thrilled, I’m going to be meeting the bakers very soon,” said Hammond in a voice-over mimicking an interview. “I’m joining ‘The Great British Bake Off,’ I’m so very excited!’

The humorous video continued with the microphone going to the figurines of Fielding, Hollywood, and Leith. “As you can see all my colleagues are absolutely speechless! Yes, yes, just speechless,” Hammond went on. “We’re so very, very happy, and we can’t wait to get started.”

Hammond is best known for co-hosting the popular U.K. daytime talk show “This Morning.” Her new gig at “Great British Baking Show” comes after her previous gig as co-host of the 2023 BAFTA Awards with Richard E. Grant.

“The Great British Baking Show” is available for U.S. viewers on Netflix.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!