Tyra Banks to exit ‘Dancing with the Stars’

The host took over the popular reality competition series back in 2020

Tyra Banks’ reign on “Dancing with the Stars” is coming to an end. The host of the popular competition series announced she’s leaving the series just three years after joining.

Tyra Banks, Executive Producer, Generation Drag attends Celebrate Pride with Tyra Banks, Trixie Mattel, Alex Newell, Eric Cervini and other Discovery stars at the Tribeca Festival on June 9, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery)

The “America’s Next Top Model” and “The Tyra Banks Show” host first confirmed the news to TMZ. “I’m really focused on business,” she told the outlet on Thursday. “I feel it’s time for me to really focus on my business and my entrepreneurship and also producing more TV but behind the scenes.”

“I think it’s time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor,” she added before saying she thinks it’s time to walk away from the series. “You’ll see me creating things, not just hosting things,” she continued. “From the ballroom to the boardroom baby”! The news was confirmed by Variety and Deadline.

Tyra first joined the series in 2020 for season 29, replacing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Now, her exit comes after a season of major changes for the reality TV series, which made the leap from ABC to Disney+. Banks was also joined by Alfonso Ribeiro as co-host, as theGrio previously announced.

Leaving the series along with Banks is longtime judge Len Goodman, who was a mainstay on the series since its debut in 2005, as well as longtime pro dancers Mark Ballas and Cheryl Burke. While no official announcement was made, the series is expected to return to Disney+ this fall.

