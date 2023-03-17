Oprah on Meghan and Harry, attending King Charles coronation: ‘I think they should do what they feel is best for them and for their family’

The former TV host appeared on CBS Mornings with anchor and friend Gayle King, who asked Winfrey about the royal couple.

Loading the player...

Oprah Winfrey hopes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can put their family first. In a recent interview, the media mogul gave some advice to Meghan and Harry as the upcoming coronation of King Charles vastly approaches, People reports.

Oprah Winfrey appears at the premiere of the documentary “Sidney” in September in Los Angeles. Winfrey recently spoke to Gayle King on “CBS Mornings” about what she thinks the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should decide regarding King Charles’ upcoming coronation. (Photo: Chris Pizzello/AP, File)

Winfrey appeared on “CBS Mornings” this week, hosted by anchor and best friend, Gayle King. During the interview, King brought up the royal couple, asking Winfrey, “It’s been reported that Harry and Meghan have received an invitation to the coronation. Do you think they should go? Do you think they should not go? Is it something you’d like to comment on?”

Winfrey responded, “I think they should do what they feel is best for them and for their family. That’s what I think. That’s what the bottom line — it comes down to: What do you feel like is the best thing for you?”

Winfrey added that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “haven’t asked me my opinion.” As theGrio previously reported, Winfrey was instrumental in Meghan and Harry’s story, specifically conducting a bombshell interview with the couple back in 2021.

The duo are also still fresh from various projects regarding their “step back” from the royal family, including their ratings hit “Harry & Meghan” on Netflix, and Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare,” which broke sales records. Both projects shed light on the royal family and the institution itself, leaving relations between the couple and the royal family tense.

Coronation day is currently set for on May 6. While it is confirmed that they received “correspondence” regarding the coronation, an immediate decision from Harry and Meghan was not made public, per People Magazine.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!