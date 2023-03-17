Peacock’s ‘Bel-Air’ renewed for third season

The dramatic retelling of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" continues but with its fourth showrunner.

Peacock’s series “Bel-Air” will continue its story. The NBC Universal streaming service announced the dramatic reimagining of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” is being renewed for Season 3.

The renewal comes just three episodes into the show’s second season. The series, which Morgan Cooper’s short film inspired, is a dramatic retelling of the famous 1990s NBC sitcom starring Will Smith, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Peacock ordered a two-season deal after a bidding war with other streamers.

“Bel-Air” follows Will Smith, a teenager from West Philadelphia sent to live with his relatives — the Banks — in California after a violent run-in. Jabari Banks plays the role of Will. Others in the core cast are Adrian Holmes (Uncle Phil), Cassandra Freeman (Aunt Viv), Coco Jones (Hilary Banks), Olly Sholotan (Carlton Banks), Akira Akbar (Ashley Banks), Jimmy Akingbola (Geoffrey) and Jordan L. Jones (Jazz).

Olly Sholotan and Coco Jones in a scene from “Bel-Air.” (Peacock)

The announcement is good news for “Bel-Air” following some behind-the-scenes changes. The series is now on its fourth showrunner — Carla Banks Waddles — who was promoted from co-executive producer. She replaced T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson, who left because of creative differences with Peacock and Universal Television.

Chris Collins, best known for “The Wire” and “Sons of Anarchy,” was Bel-Air’s first showrunner when it premiered on Peacock last year. However, Brady and Newson took over after Collins and his replacement, Diane Houston, left before the end of Season 1.

Collins and Houston mutually parted ways with the show’s producers, including Smith, Quincy Jones and Benny Medina, who produced “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

Several cast members from “The Fresh Prince” have guest starred on “Bel-Air” during its first two seasons. Daphne Maxwell Reid and Vernee Watson-Johnson, who played sisters Vivian Banks and Vy Smith, were guest stars in Season 1. Tatyana Ali, who played Ashley Banks in the original, is a Season 2 guest star.

