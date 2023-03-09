Muhammad Ali scripted series being developed at Peacock

“Excellence: 8 Fights” is being executive produced by Regé-Jean Page, Morgan Freeman, and Kevin Willmott.

Peacock is developing an eight-part series about Muhammad Ali. The series “Excellence: 8 Fights” is from Regé-Jean Page, Morgan Freeman, and Kevin Willmott.

“Excellence: 8 Fights” will be a scripted series focusing on eight critical events in Ali’s life, as reported by Variety. The series description reads that “each episode will be framed by one fight from Ali’s life, but the essence of the episode, what it’s really about, is the internal fight – the drama outside the ring – where we will explore the struggle going on in the heart and mind of one of the most consequential and controversial figures of the 20th century.”

Page, Freeman, and Willmott are on board as executive producers of the series. Willmott, who won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for “BlacKkKlansman,” will write the show’s script. Jonathan Eig’s biography on the former heavyweight champion, “Ali: A Life,” is the source of Willmott’s script.

Regé-Jean Page attends “The Tragedy of Macbeth” European Premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 17, 2021, at The Royal Festival Hall in London. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images for BFI)

“Excellence” is a significant production project for Page. Best known for his acting, Page became a breakout star in the 2020 season of the Netflix series, “Bridgerton.” Since then, the British actor has appeared in films like “The Gray Man” and will star in the forthcoming movie, “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.”

Freeman, one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors, won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for the boxing film, “Million Dollar Baby.” His experience as an executive producer includes projects like “Madam Secretary” and “Invictus.”

Eig will produce “Excellence” with CBS Studios and UCP. Lori McCreary for Revelations Entertainment and Emily Brown will join Page, Freeman, and Willmott as co-executive producers.

