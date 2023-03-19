Kenan & Kel confirm that ‘Good Burger 2’ is coming to Paramount+

“Good Burger 2” was officially announced Friday on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The beloved 90s comedy “Good Burger” is getting a sequel.

Paramount+ is set to revive the franchise over two decades later, with original stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell back for seconds.

“Good Burger 2” was officially announced Friday on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and as reported by Variety, the film is set to begin production in May.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 19: Host Kenan Thompson (L) and actor Kel Mitchell present the Jack Adams Award during the 2019 NHL Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on June 19, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Thompson and Mitchell, who got their start in 1994 as teen cast members of Nickelodeon’s sketch comedy “All That” and, two years later, its spinoff “Kenan & Kel,” expressed their excitement for the upcoming film.

“I can’t believe it’s been a little over 25 years since great customer service was born at Good Burger!” Thompson, who played Dexter Reed in the original film, said in a statement according to Variety. “Being a part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud and now to be back where it all began working on the sequel is surreal! “

“Love performing with my brother Kel and can’t wait to show the fans what these characters have been up to since we last saw them,” Thompson added.

Mitchell said in a statement that his character Ed is “one of those timeless characters that has brought so much joy and laughter to fans, and it’s such a beautiful blessing to still be doing it after all these years. It’s super awesome to come back and continue the stories of Dex, Ed and Good Burger for both the people who grew up watching and their kids.”

The first “Good Burger” film, inspired by an “All That” sketch, grossed nearly $24 million following its 1997 release. Since then, the film has remained popular among a cult fanbase, according to Variety.

In the new installment, according to the sequel’s logline, Dexter Reed (Thompson) is in need of a job after an invention of his doesn’t pan out. Ed (Mitchell) then offers for Dexter to re-join the Good Burger crew.

“With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again,” the film’s logline states, per Variety.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 09: Kel Mitchell attends Nickelodeon’s screening of “All That” and “Good Burger” at the Chop Shop on June 09, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Nickelodeon )

The sequel will also bring back the original co-writers for “Good Burger” and “All That,” Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert, to write and executive produce the new film. Producing the new movie will be Nickelodeon Studios, per the outlet.

Producers Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin of Nickelodeon Studios said in a statement that longtime fans and new fans alike will have much to look forward to in the upcoming sequel.

“Packed with comedy, cameos and plenty of Easter eggs from the original, ‘Good Burger 2’ will bring the nostalgia fans and a new generation of viewers together for another wild, hilarious ‘Good Burger’ adventure,” the duo stated.

theGrio’s Janelle Harris Dixon contributed to this report.

