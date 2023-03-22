Former MVP Cam Newton wants back in the NFL, shows off his throwing arm at Auburn pro day

It’s been more than a year since Cam Newton played in his last NFL game, and he wants back in.

According to Yahoo! Sports, the veteran quarterback shared in a 54-second video on social media Monday night that he would be throwing at Auburn University’s pro day on Tuesday. “Tell me how these randoms keep getting jobs,” Newton says in the video. “Don’t worry about it. I’m going to show you. I can’t wait to show you.”

The Auburn alumnus ended the video with a smile on his face and a football in tow, emphasizing that it “ain’t 32 [quarterbacks] better than me.”

Quarterback Cam Newton, in December 2020, during his one season with the New England Patriots, looks on from the sidelines during the second half of a home game against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. Newton, who played his last NFL game on Jan. 9, 2022, showed off his throwing arm this week at Auburn University’s pro day. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

Newton threw at the Alabama school’s pro day in front of scouts from all 32 NFL organizations. According to the Montgomery Advertiser, John Samuel Shenker, Shedrick Jackson, and Newton’s younger brother, Caylin, were his receivers during the performance.

Videos of his passes to his younger brother, a former Howard quarterback who spent two seasons with the Auburn Tigers before completing his college career at William & Mary, were released Tuesday afternoon.

Caylin won the 2018 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference MVP award after throwing 2,629 yards, rushing for 504 yards, and scoring 26 points. He was a first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association return specialist with a 7.1 punt return average during his time at William & Mary.

The 5-foot-11-inches tall, 208-pound athlete also had 37 catches for 537 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 14.5 yards per grab as a receiver.

“Honestly, this was him showing love to me,” said Caylin in response to how important it was for his older brother to display his skills in front of NFL personnel, The Advertiser reported. “He doesn’t owe anybody anything. He has had an amazing journey, an amazing career in the NFL. He has nothing to prove to anybody.”

As for his brother, the elder Newton started in 148 games for the Panthers from 2011 to 2019 after being their first-round draft pick. He spent one season in 2020 with the New England Patriots before playing in another eight games for the Panthers. His last match was on Jan. 9, 2022.

Cam Newton was NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2011 and named MVP in 2015.

Before the Patriots signed him three months into his free agency, the Cleveland Browns reportedly were the only other team interested in Newton when the Panthers initially released him. He eventually signed a one-year, $1.05 million base salary contract with New England.

Newton re-signed with the Patriots after the 2020 season, during which time he amassed 2,657 passing yards and eight touchdowns in addition to 592 running yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. However, the team dismissed him on the last day of roster cuts before the 2021 season.

The Panthers re-signed him on a one-year, $10 million contract 10 weeks into the 2021 season to replace an injured Sam Darnold. However, Newton struggled as the starter, getting benched frequently and eventually losing his position in Week 17.

Newton remains the only NFL player with at least 30,000 passing and 5,000 rushing yards. The famed quarterback rushed for at least 500 yards except for two seasons where he started at least 14 games.

Caylin shared on Tuesday that his older brother is still one of the best around, despite injuries damaging his career.

“He came to show his ability, to show he still has it, but I think for him this was a selfless act,” said Caylin, The Advertiser reported. “But to just show and prove to everybody (that) he’s just not sitting around, he’s still got it. Whatever organization that wants to get a winning quarterback, his number is still open and available.”

