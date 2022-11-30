Michael Vick to host docuseries on Black NFL quarterbacks

The former NFL star quarterback is the host and co-executive producer of a forthcoming documentary by Fubo Studios about the evolution of Black NFL quarterbacks past and present.

Michael Vick is set to helm a forthcoming documentary series on the evolution of Black quarterbacks in the NFL. The docuseries is co-produced by Fubo Studios and SMAC Productions.

The untitled series will feature Vick, a former four-time Pro Bowl NFL quarterback, who will interview guests about the evolution culture in the NFL surrounding Black quarterbacks, according to Variety. It will be the first production of FuboTV’s new sports-related division, Fubo Studios.

Interviewees will include current players like Patrick Mahomes and Cam Newton, along with former player Doug Williams, current coach Andy Reid, former coach Tony Dungy and more.

Former quarterback Michael Vick looks on prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Dec. 1, 2019, in Houston. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Vick will also have conversations with celebrities, journalists, and cultural figures. As the first Black quarterback ever drafted first overall in the NFL, Vick expressed his excitement for the docuseries.

“I was always told that I revolutionized the quarterback position, but I also like to give credit to the ones who I idolized as a kid and who paved the way like Randall Cunningham, Steve McNair and Donovan McNabb,” Vick said in a statement. “When you look at the evolution of the Black quarterback, it’s because of the people that came before us. And now, I’m thankful for the dual threat concept that has changed the game for the better.”

Vick, along with his wife Kijafa Vick, will also serve as co-executive producer. Joining them are Fubo Studios’ David Gandler and Pamela Duckworth, SMAC Productions’ Constance Schwartz-Morini, and FredAnthony Smith, vice president of non-scripted at SMAC Entertainment. Smith will also direct the series.

“The story of the evolution of the Black quarterback is the story of how a group of men fought for the chance to play a position, revolutionized the game, and impacted and shaped culture off the field,” Smith said. “I couldn’t think of a better guide to take us on this journey than Michael Vick, someone who grew up watching so many of the groundbreakers of the ’80s and ’90s, and who himself has inspired so many of today’s greatest players.”

