Kendrick Lamar among headliners for 2023 Lollapalooza

The Grammy-winning rapper is slated to perform at the Lollapalooza festival, taking place in August at Grant Park in Chicago.

Lollapalooza announced the dates and lineup for its 2023 season. Kendrick Lamar is among the headliners for the long-running music festival from Aug. 3 to 6.

Lamar joins fellow headliners the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lana Del Rey, Billie Eilish, The 1975, Odesza, Tomorrow X Together and Karol G. They are among more than 170 bands who will play Lollapalooza, which includes nine stages at Grant Park in Chicago.

While Lamar is the only rapper headlining, other rap artists are on the festival bill. Joey Bada$$, Pusha T, J.I.D., Lil Yachty and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie will perform. Other notable acts slated to perform include Carly Rae Jepsen, Diplo, Afrojack and Thirty Seconds To Mars.

Kendrick Lamar performs in the Pepsi Halftime Show on Feb. 13, 2022, during the NFL Super Bowl LVI football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Lamar will appear at several festivals this summer. In June, the 17-time Grammy Award winner performs at the Governors Ball in New York City and Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tennessee.

Lamar will also hit international festivals this year, including appearances in late June at the Roskilde Festival in Denmark and Rolling Loud Rotterdam in the Netherlands. In July, he’s headlining Rolling Loud Germany and Lollapalooza Paris.

In addition to Chicago and Paris, Lollapalooza has festivals in six other cities worldwide. Those cities include Berlin; São Paulo; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Santiago, Chile; Stockholm; and Mumbai, India.

Pre-sale tickets for Lollapalooza 2023 are available on Thursday at lollapalooza.com. The festival offers premium ticketing packages, including GA+, V.I.P., and Platinum tiers.

