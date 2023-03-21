New Edition talks possibility of Vegas residency

Members of the legendary R&B group say they are open to such a showcase, but the offers haven't yet been good enough.

New Edition is on a national tour, but members have an eye on Las Vegas. The legendary R&B group is pondering a possible Las Vegas residency.

The supergroup sextet of Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill appeared on Monday’s daytime talk show, “Sherri,” to promote it’s latest live venture, “The Legacy Tour,” featuring Keith Sweat, Guy and special guest Tank.

Sherri Shepherd, the show’s host, asked the members about possibly embarking on a Las Vegas residency. Tresvant told her that it has been come up for a long time. “We’ve talked about it throughout the years and we’ve had offers to do it.”

(L-R) Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Ralph Tresvant, Ronnie DeVoe, Michael Bivins and Johnny Gill of New Edition perform during the American Music Awards on Nov. 21, 2021 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MRC)

Tresvant cited the challenges and work they noticed going into such residencies and how the group needs to live up to expectations. “When we’ve always gone to the Last Vegas shows, they were big. The sets were big; they were elaborate,” he said. “And it just seemed like there was a lot of time, effort and money put behind whoever the artist was that was up there. So, they could really showcase themselves in a way that they can’t do it on the road. So, for New Edition, it’s the same thing.”

With that, Tresvant disclosed that the group has yet to receive an offer that matches what New Edition envisions for its residency. “Some of the offers just haven’t been at that level yet … where we are like, ‘Why can’t we do it like we’ve seen the other artists do it?’ So we’re waiting for it to come together and we can do it right and give our fans something special.”

Gill agreed. “When you think about Vegas, we just want to be able to come and be able to give the best display of who we are.”

Brown and Gill spoke with theGrio in November 2021 about hopes for a Las Vegas residency, as New Edition was months away from its 2022 “Culture Tour” with Jodeci and Charlie Wilson. The group announced its current tour less than a year after the “Culture Tour” ended.

The “Legacy Tour” began March 9 and will run through April 30. Some of the remaining cities include Chicago, Detroit, New Orleans and Nashville (Tennessee). The tour will also make a stop on April 7 in Las Vegas.

