Halle Bailey announced as Disney Dreamers Academy Ambassador: ‘It means everything to me’

TheGrio caught up with the actress and singer, who opened up about her integral role in the inspiring program.

The 2023 Disney Dreamers Academy is underway! During the first day of the four-day program, singer and actress Halle Bailey was introduced as this year’s celebrity ambassador, just weeks before her debut in the upcoming “The Little Mermaid” live-action adaptation.

In her role as ambassador for the 16th year of the Disney Dreamers Academy, Bailey will join 100 students throughout their journey in the program, which allows them to enjoy all that Walt Disney World has to offer while also offering them various professional opportunities as they dream big and map out their future careers.

TheGrio caught up with the actress and songwriter on the first day of the event and she expressed her excitement about joining the Disney Dreamers Academy at Magic Kingdom Park.

Halle Bailey attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

“It means everything to me,” she said. “When I come here, I honestly feel inspired by them. They are the future, they are making waves, they know what they want for their lives, and they’re passionate.”

The students include business owners, performers, aspiring doctors, lawyers, teachers and writers. “I’m just grateful to be of help in any way.”

A truly once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, the academy admits the 100 from thousands of applications from all over the country. The program includes an all-expenses paid trip to Walt Disney World, career-oriented workshops, leadership seminars and conversations with celebrity guests.

Speaking about the mission of the program, Disney Dreamers Executive Champion Tracey Powell told theGrio, “We want to make sure we are pouring into each of our Disney Dreamers and being able to have them have an opportunity to go after those dreams, to be able to reevaluate, think about those dreams while they’re here.”

For more information about Disney Dreamers Academy, visit the official site here.

Disney Dreamer Academy students march down Main Street U.S.A. on Thursday at Magic Kingdom in a celebratory parade to kick off Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Charlene Morrison, photographer)

