Halle Bailey belts out ‘Part of Your World’ in new ‘The Little Mermaid’ trailer

Bailey and co-star Melissa McCarthy presented the latest trailer for the upcoming film during the 95th Annual Academy Awards.

Loading the player...

A new look at “The Little Mermaid” has arrived! A brand new trailer for the highly anticipated adaptation of Disney’s animated classic premiered during the Oscars, giving fans an in-depth look at Halle Bailey’s Princess Ariel, her co-stars Javier Bardem and Melissa McCarthy.

Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney’s live-action “The Litte Mermaid”. (Photo courtesy of Disney).

Bailey and McCarthy presented the trailer during the ceremony. In the music-filled clip, fans finally get a real look at the beloved story, compared to the brief look at Bailey singing underwater in last year’s teaser trailer.

The clip kicks off with iconic moments from the original film, including Ariel saving Prince Eric (Jonah Andre Hauer-King) from a shipwreck, King Triton (Bardem) reprimanding the Princess for going to the “human world” and, of course, Ariel making a deal with the sea witch Ursula (McCarthy).

The trailer then segues into Bailey singing out “Part of Your World (Reprise),” underscoring various moments from the film like Ariel exploring Prince Eric’s kingdom and Sebastian’s “Under the Sea” number. “He’s a human, you’re a mermaid,” Triton tells Ariel at the end of the clip, to which she responds, “that doesn’t make us enemies.” Check out the thrilling trailer below:

As theGrio previously reported, Disney has been ramping up promotion for the upcoming film. Just last week, Hasbro revealed the official Princess Ariel doll modeled after Bailey. The “Ungodly Hour” singer herself took to Instagram to share her excitement surrounding the reveal of the new toy.

She said in the video, “I am literally choking up because this means so much to me, to have one that looks like me that is my favorite Disney character is very surreal.”

“The Little Mermaid” opens May 26 in U.S. theaters.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!