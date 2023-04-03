Wayans family lauds patriarch Howell Wayans, who died at 86

The father of 10 and husband of the late Elvira Wayans was a devout Jehovah’s Witness.

Marlon Wayans posted on social media to honor his late father Howell Wayans, who passed away at age 86, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Legend,” he captioned a throwback photo of the patriarch kissing him on the face along with an emotional Instagram message. “When i was a child I asked my Dad what did you want to be when grew up,?” he wrote. “He simply said ‘I wanted to be a man.’ I said ‘not a lawyer? A doctor? An actor?’ He said ‘just a man.’ ”

Wayans continued, “I said ‘but every boy becomes a man.’ Dad said ‘Not true.’ I asked ‘then what’s a man?’ My Dad said ‘A man takes care of himself and his responsibilities. His family is always FIRST.’ From that day on I wanted to be a MAN.”

Wayans confirmed Saturday that his father died but he did not disclose the cause of death.

Wayans was performing on Thursday at Flappers Comedy Club in Burbank, California when he received the news of his father’s passing, TMZ reports. The actor and comedian continued with his set and during his routine, he mentioned his father’s death while discussing his late mother.

The “White Girls” star reportedly became visibly emotional when he informed the audience that Howell died three hours before the show. According to TMZ, he received a standing ovation.

In his April 1 Instagram post, Wayans thanked his father for being a shining example “to all your boys.”

“I pray all young black boys can grow up to be a Man like you. Baby boy loves you,” he continued.

Howell Wayans was a devout Jehovah’s Witness. He had 10 children with his wife Elvira, who died in July 2020 at age 81. Marlon’s siblings are Keenen Ivory, Damon, Shawn, Dwayne, Kim, Nadia, Elvira, Diedra and Vonnie. Several work in the entertainment business.

Other family members also remembered Howell Wayans with touching social media posts.

“I thank God for allowing Us to have so many years of love, memories and great parents. The kind that never gave up on their kids,” Deidra Wayans wrote in an Instagram tribute to her father. “I know I was a handful but through y’all tough love, discipline and devotion, I became a phenomenal woman just like you Momta. A Spiritual woman like you Dad.”

Craig Wayans, son of Deidra Wayans, wrote of his grandfather, “He has a firm seat next to jehovah…”

