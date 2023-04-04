‘Barbie’ trailer and posters feature Issa Rae, Ncuti Gatwa

The highly anticipated film features various versions of the beloved Mattel icon, Barbie and Ken.

Loading the player...

A look at the highly anticipated “Barbie” film is finally here! Warner Bros. released a brand new trailer and character posters for the upcoming film based on the popular doll. Issa Rae, Ncuti Gatwa and others join lead Margot Robbie.

Transporting viewers to “Barbie Land,” the trailer opens up with shots of Robbie and Ryan Gosling, who star in the film as Barbie and Ken, respectively. Plot details of the film remain under wraps, but the trailer and new character posters do confirm that there are multiple “Barbies” and “Kens.”

Issa Rae as a leader in “Barbie” (Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

In Rae’s poster, the caption reads, “This Barbie is President,” hinting at her president Barbie character. The trailer seems to confirm this, as Rae seemingly leads other Barbies. In one scene while holding a pink gavel, she tells them, “OK ladies, let’s do this.”

Ncuti Gatwa (“Sex Education”) is a Ken, who is standing with other namesakes like Gosling, Kingsley Ben-Adir (“One Night in Miami”) and Simu Liu (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”). Check out the trailer below.

The summary for the Greta Gerwig (“Little Women,” “Lady Bird”) film reads, “To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken.”

Rae opened up about joining the “Barbie” film last year on “The Today Show, recalling when Gerwig first pitched it film to her. “I was like, ‘This sounds crazy, but OK,” she said. “Let me just read the script … when you read the script, you’re like, ‘Oh, I get it!’ It’s very funny, and it’s just very specific to her’.”

“Barbie” premieres July 21 nationwide in theaters.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!