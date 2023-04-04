Miles Morales returns in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ trailer

Morales meets various "Spider-People" and is forced to face a new threat to the multiverse.

Loading the player...

It’s almost time to return to the Spider-Verse! “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is set to hit theaters this summer and Sony Pictures just dropped a new trailer for the highly anticipated sequel.

The clip wastes no time reuniting audiences with Miles Morales, Brooklyn’s one and only Spider-Man as he struggles to balance his duties as a superhero, his responsibilities at home and schoolwork. It does not take long before the trailer introduces another “multi-verse” adventure, during which Miles meets various other “Spider-people” from other dimensions — much like the first film.

According to the official film synopsis, “When the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.” Check out the thrilling trailer below.

Sony Pictures has dropped a new trailer for the highly anticipated sequel, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

(Credit: Sony Pictures Animation)

Shameik Moore returns as the voice of Miles, the first Afro-Latino hero to put on the Spider-Man mask on screen, along with Hailee Steinfeld as Spider-Gwen.

As theGrio previously reported, the film boasts a bevy of new voices, including Issa Rae and Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Woman Hobart “Hobie” Brown, respectively. Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham and Oscar Isaac also join.

It’s been four years since the Oscar-winning, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” swung into theaters, capturing critics and audiences alike. Praised for its representation and storytelling, the film is one of the top-grossing Spider-Man films ever made.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” premieres June 2023 in theaters.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!