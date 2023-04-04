Mary J. Blige among headliners of 2023 Blue Note Jazz Fest Napa Valley

Nas and Chance the Rapper are also slated to top the bill, while Robert Glasper and Dave Chappelle return as the artist-in-residence and host, respectively.

Robert Glasper and Dave Chappelle are scheduled to return to the Blue Note Jazz Fest Napa Valley in their roles as artist-in-residence and host, respectively. In its second year, the three-day festival is scheduled for last weekend in July.

Mary J. Blige, Nas and Chance the Rapper are scheduled headliners on a bill that includes NxWorries (Anderson .Paak, and Knxwledge), Ari Lennox, Cordae and Gary Clark Jr.

Blue Note also announced on Tuesday that Glasper, a five-time Grammy-winning pianist-producer, will welcome special guests De La Soul, Lalah Hathaway and Bilal, plus some surprise performers.

Robert Glasper and Dave Chappelle perform at the 2022 Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa Valley. (Photo credit: Mathieu Bitton)

The lineup, which will be spread across three stages, will feature artistic collaborations that lean on jazz appreciation. They include Talib Kweli and producer-rapper Madlib, Rakim and DJ Jazzy Jeff, as well as The Soul Rebels featuring trumpeter Keyon Harrold. Additional pairings include the duo of keyboardist-beatboxer Taylor McFerrin and drummer Marcus Gilmore featuring Taylor McFerrin’s father, Grammy-winning vocalist Bobby McFerrin.

Other notable acts in the lineup include Parliament Funkadelic featuring George Clinton, Meshell Ndegeocello, Derrick Hodge, Terrace Martin, Rapsody and Adam Blackstone.

The music continues each night at the afterparties with a shifting rotation of DJs: 9th Wonder and DJ Trauma on Friday (July 28), DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Trauma and J.Period on Saturday (July 29), and an all-vinyl set with DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak) and DJ Trauma on July 30 (Sunday).

Alex Kurland, director of programming of Blue Note, credited Glasper’s vision as artist-in-residence with helping to fuel the eclectic nature of the festival.

“With Robert Glasper at the helm, the festival represents an expansion of the experiential arm of the Blue Note Jazz Club, supporting artistic creativity and musical freedom,” he said. “Jazz’s boundless influence, spontaneity, and artistic flexibility serves as inspiration for the diverse range of musicians on the festival line-up.”

Three-day and VIP tickets will be available on Friday at bluenotejazz.com. Blue Note subscribers can purchase pre-sale tickets starting Wednesday. The complete lineup for the California festival is on the Blue Note website.

