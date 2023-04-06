Black-owned Célébrez en Rosé wine and music festival returns to Houston, Atlanta, and the DMV

The Célébrez en Rosé wine and music festival will take over Houston, Atlanta, and the DMV this year with an all-pink dress code.

Houston, Atlanta, and the DMV, get ready to drink, eat, and celebrate in pink!

Célébrez en Rosé, the Black-owned picnic-style wine and music festival with a mandatory pink and/or white dress code and a rosé focus, is returning this spring and taking over three cities, Houston, Atlanta, and the DMV. Things kick off on April 29 at the Houston Botanic Gardens in Houston. On May 7, the festival heads to Atlanta’s The Meadow at Piedmont Park. Then, on May 28, the festival tops things off in the DMV at Merriweather Post Pavilion’s Symphony of the Woods in Columbia, Maryland.

Célébrez en Rosé returns to three cities this year. (Photo credit: Getty/Peter Dazeley)

“Célébrez en Rosé brings together thousands from across the U.S. in their finest pink and white attire to enjoy premier rosé wine, champagne, and cocktails; world-renowned musical performances; luxurious VIP experiences; share-worthy photo installations; gourmet culinary offerings; and much more,” reads the festival’s website.

While the music lineups for Atlanta and the DMV have yet to be announced, the lineup for the Houston leg of the festival includes Jacquees, Big Freedia, MC Lyte, Houston’s very own Marium Echo, and more.

In addition to Atlanta, Houston, and the DMV, the festival also set up shop in Chicago last year. However, due to “logistical factors” outside festival organizers’ control, this year’s celebrations do not include a stop in the “Second City.”

“To all our rosé lovers in Chi-town, this isn’t “goodbye,” just “see you later,”” organizers said in a statement on their website.

Since launching in 2018 in Atlanta, the festival has grown considerably to include multiple cities each year with performances by music heavyweights. It has also played host to some noteworthy moments; during last year’s Washington D.C. date, the festival hosted its first wedding.

“Our cups and our hearts were overflowing last weekend as we celebrated our first-ever #CélébrezEnRosé wedding in D.C. To Krys and Shane, we cannot thank you enough for allowing us to be a part of your special day and share such a beautiful moment with family and friends. Wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness together — cheers,” organizers wrote in a Facebook post following the event.

For those that can’t wait to see what this year’s festival will bring, tickets are on sale now, ranging from $85 to $4,210 (without fees). Each city offers general admission, wine admission, and several different VIP options. Better act fast; cities have started selling out.

