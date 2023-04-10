Keshia Knight Pulliam announces birth of baby boy

“What an eventful birthday week,” Pulliam wrote on Instagram.

Keshia Knight Pulliam received a bundle of joy for her birthday.

The actress announced in an Instagram post that she welcomed her second child, a baby boy with husband Brad James, during her birthday week.

“With this little one we are complete… Happy Birthday to me!!! What an eventful birthday week… 😆Thank you for the birthday wishes!! 😘,” Pulliam wrote in the caption.

In addition to a photo of the couple posing at home with their newborn son and Pulliam’s daughter (with ex-husband Edgerton Hartwell) Ella, the post also included a video of James and Pulliam in the hospital leading up to their son’s birth. In the video, James, dressed in hospital scrubs, is attempting to keep Pulliam’s spirits up while she’s in labor by pretending to be her doctor. He asks about her diet and symptoms and finally jokes, “this is how grown people play doctor.”

Pulliam and James, who got married in September 2021 after meeting on the set of the TV movie “Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta” in 2019, announced they were expecting their first child together in December on “The Tamron Hall Show.”

During the appearance, Pulliam was brought to tears when she first stepped out in front of the crowd and received loud cheers and praise from the audience. She also told Hall that while she hadn’t made a formal announcement, she hadn’t exactly been trying to hide the pregnancy either.

“When you’ve had a miscarriage, when you’ve gone through this journey, you want to just enjoy this moment and want to make sure that everything is OK,” she said.

She was also excited to share the news after experiencing such a long journey attempting to conceive.

“So many people have gone on this journey with us. From my documentary, “Eggs Over Easy,” to just in general. So, I’m just really excited to share the news,” said Pulliam.

Pullman hosts the 2022 OWN Network documentary, taking a deep dive into the world of fertility from the Black woman’s perspective.

Following the appearance, Pulliam formally announced her pregnancy on Instagram with the caption, “Oh Baby Baby!! Baby James coming 2023!! 🥰❤️🥰.” She didn’t stop there. From cozy cuddle pics with her daughter and dog to unboxing baby clothes, the actress continued to provide updates in the months leading up to her son’s birth.

