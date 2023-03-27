Da Brat and BB Judy are going to be ‘boy moms’

Da Brat and wife Jesseca “BB Judy” Harris-Dupart host a gender reveal party with friends and family to celebrate the milestone in the impending birth of their first child together.

Looks like a baby boy is on the way for Da Brat and wife, hair and beauty entrepreneur Jesseca “BB Judy” Harris-Dupart.

On Sunday, the pair officially learned they are expecting a boy during a pink- and blue-themed gender reveal party they hosted with friends and family.

In a video of the reveal posted to social media, after a countdown, the message “It’s A Boy!” flashed across a giant screen as blue confetti shot out at the crowd. Da Brat and Harris-Dupart — dressed in head-to-toe pink and blue — embrace, laughing and crying as the crowd — also dressed in pink and blue — cheers and celebrates around them.

(Left to right) Da Brat and wife Jesseca “BB Judy” Dupart attend the 2023 ESSENCE Wellness House on March 26, 2023, at The Carlyle in Atlanta. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Friends and fans alike rejoiced in the comments and some even noted that they suspected Da Brat was having a boy: “Carrying high! I had a feeling,” said Real Housewife and R&B singer Candiace Dillard Bassett. “Congratulations !! I knew it was gonna be a boy,” Jermaine Dupri said.

The intimate moment comes just a month after the pair first announced in an exclusive reveal in People that Da Brat, 48, was pregnant with their first child together as a couple. At that time, Da Brat said she didn’t think she wanted to be a mother until she met Harris-Dupart.

“I started looking at life so differently. I was like, ‘I want a little me with you. Something special from the both of us that we can share and raise and love unconditionally’,” she said.

Still, Da Brat said she never intended to carry a child herself and — in fact — declared, “Nothing’s gonna come out of me.” Unfortunately, health complications made carrying a child impossible for Harris-Dupart, who has children from a previous relationship.

“We had a little tug-o[f]-war in the beginning … but I felt like she should have the experience. She is so nurturing,” Harris-Dupart said.

Pregnancy for Da Brat has come with surprising hormonal emotions. “Everything makes me cry,” she said. If someone wins ‘American Idol,’ I cry. I’m like, I’m tougher than that.”

In the profile, Da Brat also discusses getting pregnant over 40, carrying on after a miscarriage, her lack of nausea and more. “It’s been quite a journey,” she said.

Da Brat’s journey is chronicled in “Brat Loves Judy,” which premieres April 27 on We tv.

