Rosario Dawson’s ‘Ahsoka’ character featured in new trailer

The highly anticipated "Star Wars" series dropped its first trailer at London's "Star Wars Celebration" event last week, which the actress attended.

“Star Wars” fans, rejoice! Years after her first brief appearance as the iconic character, fans finally have a first glimpse at Rosario Dawson’s turn as Ahsoka in the upcoming Disney+ series of the same name.

As theGrio previously reported, Dawson first appeared as the Jedi, Ahsoka, in the popular “Star Wars” streaming series, “The Mandalorian.” The brief sighting marked the character’s first live-action appearance, as she was first introduced in the successful animated series, “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” as the Padawan of Anakin Skywalker (who would eventually become Darth Vader).

Rosario Dawson is Ahsoka Tano in Lucasfilm’s series, “Ahsoka,” which will stream exclusively on Disney+. (©2023 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.)

The trailer wastes no time reintroducing viewers to the beloved character, who issues a warning in the clip. “Something’s coming, something dark,” Ahsoka says. “I sense it.”

The clip then previews various fight scenes and lightsaber duels for fans to look forward to in the series as the galaxy “prepares for the worst.” Check out the clip below:

The official series description reads, “Set after the fall of the Empire, ‘Ahsoka’ follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.”

The trailer officially premiered during the official “Star Wars Celebration” on Friday in London, according to Variety. Dawson, who attended, spoke to the crowd. “I’m blown away,” she said. “We’ve got some great surprises for all of you, but today is really special because I’m excited to see some footage — finally! I’m like, ‘If it’s not today, when!’”

“Ahsoka” debuts in August exclusively on Disney+.

