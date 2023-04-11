Big Freedia drops ‘Bridgerton’ themed ‘Hey Queen’ music video

The new music video lands just as Netflix gears up for the release of the "Bridgerton" prequel, "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story."

Loading the player...

Netflix and Big Freedia have teamed up for a music video for the upcoming new “Bridgerton series. “The “Queen of Bounce” and Netflix have dropped a “Hey Queen” bounce remix, just in time for the upcoming “Bridgerton” prequel, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” debuting on the streamer next month.

Shot in New Orleans, the video is a “nod to the significance of HBCU royal court culture and a love letter to the rich history of New Orleans,” according to a press release.

“Live from New Orleans! They call me Big Freedia, the real Lady Whistledown,” the artist proclaims at the top of the video.

The HBCU royal court at Xavier University joins Freedia in the video from director Edward Buckles. Speaking to Variety about the “Bridgerton” inspiration, Freedia explained, “I love that the whole idea of the show isn’t based on race and it has a lot of different characters in it, every different walk of life and the way that everyone sees different royalties.”

Freedia said the definition of royalty is “the moment where you get to sit on your throne. Some people use power as a part of their royalty. But for me, it’s been very classy, very dainty, and polite. I’m very polite with my royalty.”

The celebration doesn’t stop with the music video, however. Freedia will partner again with Netflix and Xavier for a “Bridgerton”-inspired dance party on Saturday.

As theGrio previously reported, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” serves as an origin story for one of the most popular “Bridgerton” characters, Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel).

The series “tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton [British high society of the Regency Era] inherited by the characters in ‘Bridgerton,'” the official description reads.

Check out the trailer above:

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!