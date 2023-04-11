SZA’s ‘Kill Bill’ breaks all-time Billboard R&B-Hip-Hop songs chart record

The single replaces Mary J. Blige's "Be Without You" for most weeks (16) at No. 1 on the Billboard R&B-Hip-Hop Songs chart by a lead female artist.

Apr 11, 2023
SZA continues to make history with her music. Her single, “Kill Bill,” is No. 1 on the Billboard R&B-Hip-Hop Songs chart for the 16th week, a new record.

The Top Dawg Entertainment songstress now has the song that’s spent the most weeks at the top of the chart by a lead female artist in Billboard history. “Kill Bill” surpasses Mary J. Blige’s “Be Without You,” who previously held the record with 15 weeks at No. 1 in 2006.

SZA also surpasses Rihanna’s “Diamonds (2012),” Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together (2005)” and Deborah Cox’s “Nobody’s Supposed to Be Here (1998).” All three songs were No. 1 on the Billboard R&B-Hip-Hop Song chart for 14 weeks.

The song now shares fourth place with Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” for the overall record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard R&B-Hip-Hop Songs chart. Ahead of “Kill Bill” is Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road (20 weeks),” Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby (18 weeks)” and Drake’s “One Dance (18 weeks).”

Last week (March 31 – April 6), “Kill Bill” earned 23.4 million streams, sold 6,000 downloads, and registered 93 million in total airplay audience on the radio.

In addition to the R&B-Hip-Hop Songs chart, “Kill Bill” is No. 1 on the R&B-Hip-Hop Streaming Songs chart for the 15th non-consecutive week; moved to No. 1 on the R&B-Hip-Hop Digital Song sales chart, and is currently at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Kill Bill” is the latest single from SZA’s second studio album, “SOS.” The album spent 10 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and 16 straight weeks at No. 1 on the Top R&B-Hip-Hop Albums chart. It is the second song from “SOS” to reach the R&B-Hip-Hop Song’s chart peak, following “I Hate U.”

