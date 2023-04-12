Teyonah Parris, Brie Larson and Iman Vellani appear in ‘The Marvels’ first trailer

The highly anticipated sequel to "Captain Marvel" ties in characters from "WandaVision" and "Ms. Marvel" for an action-packed intergalactic adventure.

Loading the player...

The next chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is here. Teyonah Parris, Brie Larson and Iman Vellani take to the stars in the first trailer for “The Marvels,” the MCU’s highly anticipated sequel to “Captain Marvel.”

The upcoming film comes from writer-director Nia DaCosta (“Candyman,” “Little Woods”), who makes history as the first Black woman to helm an MCU film, People reports. Reuniting fans with Carol Danvers (Larson) of the first “Captain Marvel” film, “The Marvels” is the third female-led film in the Universe, behind “Captain Marvel” (2019) and “Black Widow” (2021), respectively.

The sequel expands the world, however, by tying in Captain Monica Rambeau (Parris) of the acclaimed MCU series, “WandaVision,” and Ms. Marvel or Kamala Khan (Vellani) of “Ms. Marvel,” taking the three women on an intergalactic adventure.

Teyonah Parris as Captain Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios’ “The Marvels.” (Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2023 MARVEL)

The action-packed trailer transports viewers directly to space, where Rambeau is on a mission with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) before she suddenly body-swaps with Khan. Just as Rambeau tries to gauge what happened to her, she appears to swap with Danvers, revealing a mysterious link between the three women and their powers.

The official synopsis reads, “Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe.

“When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau.”

The synopsis concludes, “Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as ‘The Marvels,'” the description concludes. Check out the trailer above:

“The Marvels” opens Nov. 10 in U.S. theaters.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!