Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury in ‘Secret Invasion’ trailer

The upcoming series is described as a "crossover event," depicting a "race against time" to ward off an imminent Skrull invasion.

Nick Fury is back! Samuel L. Jackson will reprise his Marvel Cinematic Universe character Nick Fury in the upcoming Disney+ series, “Secret Invasion.”

Described as a “crossover event,” the limited series stars Jackson as Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos, characters fans last saw in “Captain Marvel” (2019). The series will dive deep into an invasion of Skrulls (shapeshifting beings) on earth. Fury, Talos, Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) “race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity,” according to a description that Deadline obtained.

Samuel L. Jackson attends the “95th Annual Academy Awards” on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

“Fury, since you’ve been gone things have gotten much worse,” Talos warns Fury at the top of the trailer, which highlights the various ways Skrulls have infiltrated some of the most powerful rooms on the planet. “This war is one I have to fight alone,” Fury declares in the clip. Check out the trailer below.

Don Cheadle also reprises his role as James Rhodes/War Machine in the series, calling Fury “the most wanted man on the planet” in the trailer. Charlayne Woodard, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Killian Scott, Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman round out the main cast.

Last year, Jackson opened up to the Los Angeles Times about playing Nick Fury and his joy making blockbuster films as opposed to awards-bait films. “I was never going to let the Oscars be a measure of my success or failure as an actor. My yardstick of success is my happiness: Am I satisfied with what I’m doing? I’m not doing statue-chasing movies … ‘If you do this movie, you’ll win an Oscar.’ No, thanks. I’d rather be Nick Fury. Or having fun being Mace Windu with a lightsaber in my hand.”

“Secret Invasion” premieres June 21 on Disney+.

