‘Stephen Curry: Underrated’ Apple TV doc to debut this summer

The highly anticipated documentary, which premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival, will drop globally July 21 on Apple TV+.

“Stephen Curry: Underrated” is almost here. The highly anticipated documentary from Apple Original Films and A24 will officially debut in July in select theaters and on Apple TV+.

As theGrio previously reported, the critically acclaimed documentary premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. The film, which Emmy winner Peter Nicks directed, zeroes in on the NBA superstar of the title.

The project “is the remarkable coming-of-age story of one of the most influential, dynamic and unexpected players in the history of basketball,” explains the official description that theGrio obtained. “This feature documentary — blending intimate cinéma vérité, archival footage and on camera interviews — documents Curry’s rise from an undersized college player at a small town Division I college to a four-time NBA champion, building one of the most dominant sports dynasties in the world.”

Stephen Curry in a still from “Stephen Curry: Underrated,” coming soon to Apple TV+. (Photo: Apple TV+)



At Sundance earlier this year, Curry reflected on his first film screening, telling Variety, “Going down memory lane, hearing the stories, and just the way the film comes together through everybody’s vantage points, it touches every emotion. It’s more than just sports fans, basketball fans, it goes beyond that. I’m very proud of it.”

Ryan Coogler, Erick Peyton, Sean Havey, Ben Cotner and Marissa Torres Ericson are executive producers.

“Stephen Curry: Underrated” continues Apple TV+’s track record with successful, sports-themed documentaries and docu-series like the Magic Johnson series, “They Call Me Magic,” “The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball” about Makur Maker and more.

“Stephen Curry: Underrated” opens July 21 in theaters and on Apple TV+.

