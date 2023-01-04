Sundance adds Stephen Curry documentary, new films to slate

The festival returns later this month to Park City, Salt Lake City and the Sundance Resort.

January is here, which means we are that much closer to the Sundance Film Festival. The festival, taking place in-person Jan. 19 to 29, revealed its official slate last month, as theGrio previously reported. Now, the Sundance Institute just announced five additional films set to premiere at the festival later this month, including a documentary on NBA star Stephen Curry, “Earth Mama” from Olympian-turned filmmaker Savanah Leaf and more.

“Stephen Curry: Underrated”

Per an official press release obtained by theGrio, “Stephen Curry: Underrated” comes from director Peter Nicks, and is produced by Nicks, Ryan Coogler and Erick Peyton. “Stephen Curry is one of the most influential, dynamic, and unexpected players in the history of basketball,” the official synopsis reads. “Intimate cinematic video, archival footage, and on-camera interviews reveal Curry’s rise from an undersized college player to a four-time NBA champion.”

“Earth Mama,” marks Leaf’s Sundance debut, and was written, directed and produced by the Olympian. Per the description, the film follows, “a pregnant single mother with two children in foster care” who “embraces her Bay Area community as she fights to reclaim her family.” Tia Nomore, Erika Alexander, Doechii, Sharon Duncan Brewster, Dominic Fike, and Bokeem Woodbine star in the film.

The three other films joining these later additions are “Beyond Utopia,” “Flora and Son,” and “Past Lives.” Sundance Film Festival Director of Programming Kim Yutani shared in a statement, “These five new films round out our program in an exciting and emotional way. They are cinematic experiences that delight, entertain, and keep us on the edge of our seats. The works introduce us to new voices, along with directors we’re excited to welcome back to the Festival.”

As theGrio previously reported, this year’s festival will mark a return to normalcy for the esteemed film event, as the past two have dealt with significant hurdles and challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can find more information on the festival including the full list of the films, ticketing information and more at the official site for Sundance, here.

