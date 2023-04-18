Erykah Badu announces tour with Yasiin Bey
Badu and Bey will be joined by "extraordinary guests" during a 25-city summer tour, including Dallas, New York, Boston, and Los Angeles.
Erykah Badu will go back on the road this summer. The singer-songwriter announced that she is embarking on her “Unfollow Me Tour,” with rapper Yasiin Bey joining her.
Badu announced the tour on Monday via her Instagram page. She said her summer tour would include other “EXTRAORDINARY GUESTS” besides Bey. The “Unfollow Me Tour” will hit 25 venues, starting on June 11 and ending on July 23. Badu and Bey will perform in San Antonio, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and more.
Presale tickets for “The Unfollow Me Tour” are available via Ticketmaster.
Besides a new tour, Badu may have new music to look forward to. Producer Madlib recently stated that he was working on a new album with the “On and On” songstress during an appearance on “Sway’s Universe.” He was with Talib Kweli, promoting their new project, “Liberation 2.”
“[Erykah and I] just started on an album,” Madlib told Sway. “We have a lot of unreleased stuff.” Madlib produced songs on Badu’s last two studio albums, 2008’s “New Amerykah Part One (4th World War)” and 2009’s “New Amerykah Part Two (Return of the Ankh).”
Erykah Badu’s “The Unfollow Me Tour” with Yasiin Bey full dates:
June 11 – AT&T Center – San Antonio
June 13 – Desert Diamond Arena – Glendale, Arizona
June 15 – Pechanga Arena – San Diego, California
June 16 – Michelob Ultra Arena – Las Vegas
June 17 – Crypto.com Arena – Los Angeles
June 20 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, California
June 21 – Oakland Arena – Oakland, California
June 23 – WaMu Theater – Seattle
June 26 – Ball Arena – Denver
June 28 – Enterprise Center – St. Louis
June 30 – Xcel Energy Center – St. Paul, Minnesota
July 1 – United Center – Chicago
July 2 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit
July 7 – TD Garden – Boston
July 8 – Madison Square Garden – New York
July 9 – TD Pavilion at the Mann – Philadelphia
July 11 – Prudential Center – Newark, New Jersey
July 12 – Chartway Arena – Norfolk, Virginia
July 13 – Capital One Arena – Washington, D.C.
July 15 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta
July 16 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte, North Carolina
July 18 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, Tennessee
July 19 – Legacy Arena at the BJCC – Birmingham, Alabama
July 21 – FedEx Forum – Memphis, Tennessee
July 23 – American Airlines Center – Dallas
TheGrio music writer Matthew Allen contributed to this article.
