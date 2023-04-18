Erykah Badu announces tour with Yasiin Bey

Badu and Bey will be joined by "extraordinary guests" during a 25-city summer tour, including Dallas, New York, Boston, and Los Angeles.

Erykah Badu will go back on the road this summer. The singer-songwriter announced that she is embarking on her “Unfollow Me Tour,” with rapper Yasiin Bey joining her.

Badu announced the tour on Monday via her Instagram page. She said her summer tour would include other “EXTRAORDINARY GUESTS” besides Bey. The “Unfollow Me Tour” will hit 25 venues, starting on June 11 and ending on July 23. Badu and Bey will perform in San Antonio, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and more.

Presale tickets for “The Unfollow Me Tour” are available via Ticketmaster.

American singer and songwriter Erykah Badu watches the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half on Feb. 26, 2023, at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Badu is going on tour this summer. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Besides a new tour, Badu may have new music to look forward to. Producer Madlib recently stated that he was working on a new album with the “On and On” songstress during an appearance on “Sway’s Universe.” He was with Talib Kweli, promoting their new project, “Liberation 2.”

“[Erykah and I] just started on an album,” Madlib told Sway. “We have a lot of unreleased stuff.” Madlib produced songs on Badu’s last two studio albums, 2008’s “New Amerykah Part One (4th World War)” and 2009’s “New Amerykah Part Two (Return of the Ankh).”

Erykah Badu’s “The Unfollow Me Tour” with Yasiin Bey full dates:



June 11 – AT&T Center – San Antonio

June 13 – Desert Diamond Arena – Glendale, Arizona

June 15 – Pechanga Arena – San Diego, California

June 16 – Michelob Ultra Arena – Las Vegas

June 17 – Crypto.com Arena – Los Angeles

June 20 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, California

June 21 – Oakland Arena – Oakland, California

June 23 – WaMu Theater – Seattle

June 26 – Ball Arena – Denver

June 28 – Enterprise Center – St. Louis

June 30 – Xcel Energy Center – St. Paul, Minnesota

July 1 – United Center – Chicago

July 2 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit

July 7 – TD Garden – Boston

July 8 – Madison Square Garden – New York

July 9 – TD Pavilion at the Mann – Philadelphia

July 11 – Prudential Center – Newark, New Jersey

July 12 – Chartway Arena – Norfolk, Virginia

July 13 – Capital One Arena – Washington, D.C.

July 15 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta

July 16 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte, North Carolina

July 18 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, Tennessee

July 19 – Legacy Arena at the BJCC – Birmingham, Alabama

July 21 – FedEx Forum – Memphis, Tennessee

July 23 – American Airlines Center – Dallas

TheGrio music writer Matthew Allen contributed to this article.

