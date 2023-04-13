Billy Porter announces 2023 ‘Black Mona Lisa Tour’

The singer, actor and songwriter will hit the road on April 29, kicking off a tour described as his "life story told through song."

Loading the player...

Billy Porter fans, rejoice! The Emmy- and Tony Award-winning singer-songwriter has announced the Black Mona Lisa Tour: Volume 1, set to hit 25 U.S. cities.

Billy Porter performs on stage during Bloomingdale’s 150th Holiday Window Unveiling at Bloomingdale’s on Nov. 17, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Bloomingdale’s)

The tour, described as the “Pose” star’s “life story through song,” kicks off on April 29 at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre. “Expect a full band, backed by a video installation, fronted by yours truly,” Porter shared in an Instagram post announcing the tour.

He continued, “This 90-minute powerhouse event will feature my chart-topping hits ‘Love Is on the Way’ and ‘Love Yourself,’ a tinge of Broadway, a nod to ‘Pose,’ and stunning performances of future pop classics from my forthcoming new album, ‘Black Mona Lisa.’ This is an experience not to be missed! I cannot wait to see you there!”

As theGrio previously reported, Porter is busy with announcements after recent reports that he is co-writing and starring in the upcoming James Baldwin biopic, produced by Allen Media Group Motion Pictures. Allen Media Group owns theGrio.

Speaking about his tour and upcoming album, he shared in a statement, “It’s really the first time that I’ve been able to fully express myself and who I am through my music. Through my mainstream pop music space. It’s like my magnum opus. It’s everything to me. You’ll really get a glimpse into who I am even deeper with this music.”

Head to the official site here for the tour’s full schedule and ticketing information.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!