Top 5 Black-led Disney Channel shows

OPINION: In honor of Marsai Martin's new series "Saturdays," theGrio looks back on some of the most influential and memorable Black-led Disney Channel shows that paved the way and remain forever in our hearts.

Editor’s note: The following article is an op-ed, and the views expressed are the author’s own. Read more opinions on theGrio.

Raven Baxter. Penny Proud. Jett Jackson. These are just some of many characters that defined the childhoods of millennials across the country who grew up watching Disney Channel, and their legacy continues with the brand new series, “Saturdays.”

(Left and right) Jermaine Harris, Peyton Z Basnight, Omar Gooding, Daria Johns, Tim Johnson Jr., Danielle Jalade, Golden Brooks and Marsai Martin attend the red carpet screening event for Disney’s “Saturdays” on March 18, 2023, at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

Co-produced by “Black-ish” star and media mogul in her own right, Marsai Martin, the brand new series is described as a “coming-of-age roller-skating comedy” written by Norman Vance Jr. (“Girlfriends,” “Roll Bounce”). With an all-Black leading cast, the series only strengthens Disney Channel’s track record of centering Black family stories in their programming.

Stick with us below while we break down the top Black-led series in Disney Channel history that paved the way for “Saturdays,” helping children and families across the world see themselves represented on screen.

The Famous Jett Jackson (1998–2001)

When breaking down Black Disney Channel shows, one must start with “The Famous Jett Jackson.” Premiering in 1998, the series was the channel’s first minority series in its history, starring the late Lee Thompson Young, Montrose Haggins, Ryan Sommers Baum, Kerry Duff and Gordon Greene.

The series centered around Jett Jackson, a young actor known for playing the action hero “Silvertone” in the show-within-the-show of the same name. After successfully launching the series in Los Angeles, Jackson, who decides to “pursue a more normal life,” convinces the production to move to his hometown of Wilsted, North Carolina. Showcasing the intricacies in balancing work with family and personal life, the series is a fan-favorite.

Despite its popularity, the series is not available to stream on Disney+, something that led fans to create a petition for the show’s release.

The Proud Family (2001–2005)

Years later, “The Proud Family” stands as one of the network’s everlasting achievements in animation and storytelling. Created by Bruce W. Smith, the beloved show tells the story of Penny Proud and her family and friends, including her parents, Oscar and Trudy Proud, Sugar Mama, her siblings BeBe and CeCe, her friends Dijonay, Zoey and LaCienega and more.

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” (Disney)

The original show’s popularity has led to a reboot on Disney+ titled, “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,” which debuted in 2022.

Reflecting on the legacy of “The Proud Family,” Bruce W. Smith shared in a clip back in 2022, “When we originally debuted, I think our focus was that we wanted to be unapologetically Black. At the time, oddly enough, there were no Black family animated series…it had a very profound effect for people because they got to see themselves.”

“The Proud Family” and “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” are available to stream on Disney+.

That’s So Raven (2003–2007)

“Yup, that’s me!” It’s impossible to talk about Disney Channel programming at all without mentioning “That’s So Raven.” Starring Raven-Symoné, the popular series centered on the life of Raven Baxter, a teenage girl who is also psychic. Co-starring Kyle Massey, Anneliese van der Pol, Orlando Brown, T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh and Rondell Sheridan, the show capitulated Raven-Symoné’s career, making her one of the biggest Disney Channel stars of her time.

Cited as one of the best shows to ever air on the network, the series was nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards, won four NAACP Image Awards and a Kids Choice Award. The show’s success led to two spin-offs, “Cory in the House” starring Massey and “Raven’s Home,” a sequel series much like “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,” which is currently airing on Disney Channel.

“That’s So Raven” and “Raven’s Home” are available to stream now on Disney+.

Shake it Up (2010–2013) / K.C. Undercover (2015–2018)

While “Shake it Up” was not a fully Black-led series on the Disney Channel, we could not go on without highlighting it due to it being the project that introduced the world to Zendaya. With the “Spider-Man” star appearing alongside Bella Thorne, the series followed two teenage girls with dreams of being professional dancers. The series also starred Roshon Fegan as Ty Blue. Zendaya’s performance earned her a NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Performance in a Youth/Children’s Program (Series or Special).

Actress Zendaya, winner of the Favorite Female TV Star award for ‘K.C. Undercover,’ onstage during Nickelodeon’s 2016 Kids’ Choice Awards at The Forum on March 12, 2016, in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

After 75 episodes, “Shake it Up” ended on Disney Channel, and Zendaya went on to star in another series, “K.C. Undercover.” Running for another 75 episodes, this series had almost all Black leads, and saw Zendaya star as K.C. Cooper, a high school student who lives a double life as a spy.

Tammy Townsend (“Family Matters,” “Queen Sugar”) and Kadeem Hardison (“The Cosby Show,” “A Different World) starred as K.C.’s undercover parents in the series. Trinitee Stokes (Judy Cooper) and Kamil McFadden (Ernie Cooper) also joined the cast in the series. The series “K.C. Undercover” received two Primetime Emmy nominations, two NAACP Image Award nominations and earned Zendaya two Kids Choice Awards.

A.N.T. Farm (2011–2014)

(Left and right) A.N.T. Farm cast members Carlon Jeffery, Sierra McCormick, China Anne McClain, Jake Short and Stephanie Scott attend Day 2 of Disney’s D23 Expo 2011 at the Anaheim Convention Center on Aug. 20, 2011, in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

A star vehicle for China Anne McClain (“Daddy’s Little Girls,” “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne”), “A.N.T. Farm” made a splash when it premiered in 2011. The musical-comedy series followed musical prodigy Chyna Parks (McClain), who enrolls in the gifted program “Advanced Natural Talents” at her high school.

The series earned McClain multiple NAACP Image Award nominations and ran for 62 episodes. Due to the musical component of the show, the series’ soundtrack was also a success for Disney, spending five weeks at the top of the Billboard kids chart.

“A.N.T. Farm” is available to stream now on Disney+.

