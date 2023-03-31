Marsai Martin, H.E.R. on Disney Dreamers Academy, inspiring young students

The Disney Dreamers Academy brought 100 students to Walt Disney World resort in Orlando, Florida, over the weekend for a four-day event.

Marsai Martin and H.E.R. are inspiring the next generation! TheGrio recently caught up with the multi-hyphenate talents at the Disney Dreamers Academy in Florida, where they broke down their involvement in the four-day event and shared with us what it means to them to be a role model to its enrollees.

Disney held the 2023 Disney Dreamers Academy last weekend at Walt Disney World Resort, bringing 100 students to the park for the 16th year. The esteemed program allows the young participants to enjoy all the resort has to offer while also exposing them to various professionals, panels and events designed to foster their dreams and eventual careers. Celebrities like Martin, H.E.R., along with actress-singer Halle Bailey and musician-filmmaker Questlove, descended on Orlando as well, connecting directly with the academy attendees.

“It feels amazing,” Martin, a star of “Black-ish” and “Little,” gushed to theGrio at the event.

Marsai Martin attends the red carpet screening event for Disney’s “Saturdays” at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California, on March 18. Last weekend, she interacted with students at the Disney Dreamers Academy. (Photo: Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

“I asked to come back because I had a great time last time,” added the actress and boundary-breaking producer. “Being able to resonate with kids that are, you know, just starting to come up and try to find their way is something I’ll always relate and connect to.”

“Being able to do something and connect in this way is truly a pleasure,” Martin shared before quipping, “And we’re at Disney World, so I was like, ‘OK!”‘

Grammy Award-winning singer, musician and actress H.E.R. also spoke on her involvement in the Disney gathering, breaking down what specifically she has to offer to young people who have multiple interests — like her.

“It’s important to nurture them all,” she explained, referencing the multiple artistic interests that may capture their attention. “Some people think, you gotta focus on one thing, but I think you have to take it day by day and think of the bigger picture.”

“When I first graduated high school, I knew in my spirit I needed to do this music thing 100 percent and put in the 10,000 hours,” H.E.R. said. “It gave me the platform to do other things.”

H.E.R. attends the Chanel Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in early March. She was among the talents at Disney Dreamers Academy last weekend. (Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

“You gotta just get to know yourself,” she maintained, “and see what works for you.”

As theGrio previously reported, Bailey — who stars in Disney’s upcoming long-awaited live adaptation of “The Little Mermaid” — was also in attendance and was announced as the official DDA ambassador over the weekend.

For more information about Disney Dreamers Academy, visit the official site here.

