Yamiche Alcindor announces pregnancy after years of IVF

Yamiche Alcindor is pregnant! And in true journalist style, the NBC News correspondent publicized the exciting information herself in a personal essay that TODAY.com published.

“It is the most incredible, exciting, life-affirming thing for me […] especially because it comes after years of disappointment, ugly crying, and carrying around a deep sense of shame that my body couldn’t do what everyone else’s body seemed to do so easily,” she wrote.

Throughout the piece, she shares her unique journey to conception. Ultimately, Alcindor’s road to motherhood was emotionally and physically taxing, making her skeptical about sharing the good news.

After years of undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF), Alcindor says she “couldn’t post a photo of [her] growing stomach with a cheery announcement” because it wouldn’t feel genuine.

Although Alcindor intellectually understood the concept of IVF and how many women rely on it to get pregnant, she still felt heartbroken. For her, the decision to pursue IVF felt like an admission of failure. “This is the thing that people don’t talk about enough: IVF, while widely used, can still feel like a lonely, all-encompassing hell when you’re in the middle of it.”

While she appreciated many women’s transparency about their journey, the reporter still felt a deep sense of resentment at her reality. Simultaneously juggling doctors’ appointments, live reporting at the White House, finding fertility clinics while traveling on assignments and giving herself hormone shots in airplane bathrooms, Alcindor felt like she was living a double life.

Even through the emotional rollercoaster, she expressed her gratitude for the process and having an employer that funded her treatments.

In February, Alcindor ended her tenure moderating Washington Week to work full-time as NBC News’ Washington Correspondent. She also announced that she would turn her attention to an upcoming memoir, which, given recent news, may feature more details about her fertility journey. Nonetheless, the reporter can likely add Mommy to her resume as she and her husband, Nathaniel Cline, anticipate the birth of a healthy baby boy in June.

“I cannot wait to teach him about how much his mother and father loved him into existence and waited years to hold him in our arms.”

