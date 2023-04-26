Dennis Barnes sets record with $9M in college scholarships

The soon-to-be high school graduate, who intends to reveal his college decision on May 2, wants to pursue a double major in computer science and criminal justice.

A high school student from New Orleans broke the nation’s record by garnering $9 million in scholarships, offers that came from 125 colleges and universities.

Dennis Barnes, an International High School of New Orleans student, has received more monetary offers than any other college-bound senior in American history. According to NOLA.com, the record listed in the Guinness Book of World Records belongs to a Lafayette high school senior who got $8.7 million in scholarships in 2019. IHSNO said it is contacting Guinness to get Barnes’ accomplishment officially recorded.

Barnes submitted applications to 200 colleges nationwide and intends to reveal his college decision on May 2.

“I submitted college applications in August, with an eye on raising the bar high for college admissions,” Barnes said, according to NOLA.com. “Decision letters were an overflow in my mailbox,” he said, and they contained “hundreds of scholarship offers.”

Barnes – who will graduate from IHSNO on May 24 – has maintained a cumulative grade point average of 4.98 and is a leader within the National Honor Society. His fluency in Spanish earned him a certificate from the Instituto Cervantes and an award presented by Maria Page, the honorary consul of Spain in New Orleans.

The soon-to-be high school graduate wants to pursue a computer science and criminal justice double major. He has already jump-started his college career, according to NOLA.com. For the last two years, he has been enrolled at Southern University of New Orleans, collecting college credits while earning his high school diploma.

​​”The road to a successful future is to plan ahead [and] network with the collegiate partners,” Barnes advised seniors who, like himself, are applying to colleges and seeking scholarships. He added, “If you can see your vision, you can achieve your goal.”

IHSNO said more admissions and scholarship decisions are continuing to roll in from other schools. Barnes’ goal is to earn $10 million in scholarship offers by the end of the month.

Adierah Berger, head of school at IHSNO, lauded Barnes’ commitment to learning and desire to support his peers, NOLA.com reported. The school noted that college admissions adviser Denise James was Barnes’ inspiration.

“Dennis has demonstrated and handled the depth and complexities of his renowned academic accomplishments,” James said in a news release. “He is humble, a goal-setter, a positive thinker, and his words of encouragement towards his peers are rewarding.”

