LL Cool J to launch star-studded hip-hop arena tour this summer
The hip-hop arena tour — with The Roots as the backup band — will hit 24 cities and feature a communal format that includes legends like Slick Rick, Method Man and Rakim.
LL Cool J is embarking on an ambitious arena tour this summer. “The “F.O.R.C.E. Live” tour is scheduled to hit multiple cities, featuring many fellow hip-hop legends and superstars.
The rapper’s Rock The Bells company announced the news, as it is presenting the tour in partnership with Live Nation Urban. The “The F.O.R.C.E. Live,” an acronym for Frequencies of Real Creative Energy, is LL’s first arena tour in over three decades.
Backing LL on tour are The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff and DJ Z-Trip. The tour format, which takes its inspiration from the 50th anniversary of hip-hop tribute at the “65th Grammy Awards,” is a “nonstop musical mash-up” of various artists “interwoven within one continuous musical set” rather than a more traditional structure of opening sets and a headlining group.
The excursion will feature several hip-hop luminaries, usually a different combination of performers on most nights and The Roots will serve as the backup band. Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, Queen Latifah, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Juvenile, Ice-T, Rakim, Common, Goodie Mob, Big Boi, Rick Ross, Method Man and Redman are on the tour’s bill. More acts are to be announced.
The tour will land in 24 North American cities — including Brooklyn (New York), Boston, Toronto, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, New Orleans and Los Angeles — starting on June 25 and running until Sept. 3.
Presale tickets are available until 10 p.m. local time on Thursday. General tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Friday via Ticketmaster.
“The F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) Live” tour dates and venues:
June 25 – TD Garden, Boston
June 27 – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
June 28 – Prudential Center, Newark, NJ
June 29 – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
July 1 – CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore
July 2 – Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
July 4 – State Farm Arena, Atlanta
July 6 – Hard Rock Live, Hollywood, FL
July 8 – PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
July 9 – Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
Aug. 12 – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland
Aug.13 – United Center, Chicago
Aug. 18 – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
Aug. 19 – Enterprise Center, St. Louis
Aug. 20 – Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
Aug. 22 – FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN
Aug. 23 – Smoothie King Center, New Orleans
Aug. 24 – Dickies Arena, Ft. Worth, TX
Aug. 25 – Toyota Center, Houston
Aug. 27 – Sandia Casino Amphitheater, Albuquerque, NM
Aug. 29 – Ball Arena, Denver
Sept. 1 – Chase Center, San Francisco
Sept. 2 – MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas
Sept. 3 – Kia Forum, Los Angeles
