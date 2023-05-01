Magic, mood and memory are the true themes of the 2023 Met Gala

The theme of the 2023 Met Gala may be a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, but as always, the magic of fashion is the true star.

Chanel. Balmain. Chloé. Patou. H&M. OK, one of these brands may not be like the others, but they all have one designer in common: Karl Lagerfeld. However one may feel about the late designer’s well-publicized and often problematic persona, his influence on fashion is undeniable, prompting his former colleagues and organizers of the 2023 Met Gala to craft this year’s theme and museum exhibition “In Honor of Karl.”

Met Gala Co-Chair Michaela Coel attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Taking place on its traditional “first Monday in May,” the annual question of who might attend was compounded this year by its controversial honoree. During his decades in fashion, Lagerfeld was a frequent fixture at the gala — a presence few dared to challenge in his lifetime. As his legacy has been reexamined upon his passing, a perennial question once again arose: “Can you separate the artist from the art?” For those who chose to attend fashion’s biggest night, the answer is clearly “yes.”

“Fashion does not belong in a museum,” Lagerfeld once quipped. Still, as celebrities, supermodels, and socialites donned an array of finery created and inspired by the designer to ascend the steps of New York City’s famed Met Museum, the artistry of fashion truly took center stage.

Honoring the art of couture, co-chair Michaela Coel dazzled in a sheer gown by Schiaparelli, which reportedly took over 3800 hours to create and was adorned with 130,000 crystals. Crowning the golden look with cornrows (a minor trend of the night) and wearing custom-molded gold heels upon her feet, Coel’s star-studded look exemplified the magic of making fashion your own.

Michaela Coel attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Elsewhere on the carpet, Lagerfeld’s aesthetic — black, white, and the palest pastels — was in heavy rotation, executed by an incredible variety of designers who drew inspiration from one of the most formidable forces in fashion. As a result, this year’s Met Gala carpet seemed lighter and more ethereal than years past, a nostalgic reverie of stars, supermodels, and style as archival pieces from Lagerfeld’s reign stood alongside new confections from his successors.

Of course, there were also a few surprises — Doja Cat took the theme (and her moniker) quite literally, dressing up like a couture version of Lagerfeld’s beloved white cat, Choupette, complete with facial prosthetics. And while “The Little Mermaid” live-action film has yet to hit our screens, star Halle Bailey abandoned her flowing red locs for her Met Gala look, no doubt stunning fans with a softly curled, face-framing bob. And Janelle Monáe delivered on her promise of an “experience” at this year’s gala, shedding an exaggerated tweed coat to reveal a sheer hooped dress beneath.

Doja Cat, left, and Halle Bailey attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023, in New York City. (Photos: Getty Images)

Brian Tyree Henry seemed to give a sartorial nod to one of Lagerfeld’s longtime compatriots, the equally iconic André Leon Talley, wearing a voluminous, tiered black lace cape (shout out to Diddy for also reprising his caped Met Gala persona). Lil Nas X took the opposite approach, coating himself in silver glitter and little else, completing the look with a pearl-embellished thong, platform heels, and an ornate bedazzled mask. Alton Mason further demonstrated the transformative power of fashion as he became a Lagerfeld-worthy bride, wearing a cathedral-length veil over an embellished white bolero, corseted waist, and lace stockings.

Brian Tyree Henry, left, and Lil Nas X attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023, in New York City. (Photos: Getty Images)

How many other ways did Black glamour and ingenuity show up on the steps of the Met? See for yourself in theGrio’s 2023 Met Gala gallery below — we’ll be updating you throughout the night with new looks and details.

Naomi Campbell Naomi Campbell attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Michaela Coel in Schiaparelli Michaela Coel attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Quinta Brunson Quinta Brunson attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Keke Palmer Keke Palmer attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Ariana DeBose in Altuzarra Ariana DeBose attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld) Ariana DeBose in Altuzarra Ariana DeBose attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld) Halle Bailey Halle Bailey attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Doja Cat Doja Cat attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Doja Cat Doja Cat attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Janelle Monáe Janelle Monáe attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" – Arrivals Janelle Monáe attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Julius Tennon and Viola Davis Julius Tennon and Viola Davis attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Kerry Washington Kerry Washington attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Lizzo Lizzo attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Letitia Wright Letitia Wright attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Yara Shahidi Yara Shahidi attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Ice Spice Ice Spice attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Erika Woods and Wendell Pierce Erika Woods and Wendell Pierce attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Pusha T Pusha T attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Lil Nas X Lil Nas X attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" – Arrivals Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Mary J. Blige Mary J. Blige attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Anok Yai Anok Yai attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Anok Yai Anok Yai attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Edward Enninful Edward Enninful attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Imaan Hammam Imaan Hammam attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Trevor Noah Trevor Noah attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Tyler Mitchell Photographer Tyler Mitchell attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Bianca Saunders and Usher Bianca Saunders and Usher attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) La La Anthony in Sergio Hudson La La Anthony attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Precious Lee Precious Lee attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Adut Akech Adut Akech attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Brian Tyree Henry Brian Tyree Henry attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) FKA twigs FKA twigs attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Stefon Diggs Stefon Diggs attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" – Arrivals Whitney Peak attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Dr. Dre Dr. Dre attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Russell Westbrook Russell Westbrook attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" – Arrivals Naomi Ackie Naomi Ackie attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Stormzy Stormzy attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Joan Smalls Joan Smalls attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Shai Gilgeous-Alexander attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Bad Bunny Bad Bunny attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Raul Lopez and Paloma Elsesser Raul Lopez and Paloma Elsesser attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Aurora James Aurora James attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Alton Mason Alton Mason attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" – Arrivals Yung Miami attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Tems Tems attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Naomi Campbell Naomi Campbell attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

