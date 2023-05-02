The magic behind of some of our favorite 2023 Met Gala looks

From prosthetics to full body makeup, getting celebrities ready for the Met Gala is like an Olympic sport.

Loading the player...

Have you ever wondered what it takes to prepare for the biggest night in fashion?

Each year, as stars walk up the Met’s iconic staircase draped in the most luxurious garments, we hear about the months of preparation that preceded their custom apparel. But this year, in honor of Karl Lagerfeld — who once said, “Fashion is not only about the clothes” — Met Gala attendees mirrored the designer’s attention to detail within their looks.

(L-R) Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Janelle Monáe at the 2023 Met Gala (Photos: Getty Images)

From Lil Nas X’s dazzling look curated by Dame Pat McGrath to Doja Cat’s homage to Lagerfeld’s furry friend Choupette, it’s clear that hours of labor and love went into the stars’ glam for the evening. In fact, Doja Cat’s Met Gala debut as a guest of Instagram reportedly involved four hours of prosthetics. Inspired by her stage name and the late designer’s pet cat, Doja Cat’s transformation was completed with a custom Oscar De La Renta gown and matching 17-carat headpiece.

Similarly, world-renowned makeup artist Pat McGrath revealed to Vogue that Lil Nas X’s modernized depiction of a cat took nine hours to complete. Featuring thousands of crystals and pearls and 25-year-old vintage couture lace, the “Old Town Road” singer’s head-to-toe three-dimensional look required a team to “fly all over the globe to find all of the pieces.”

However, jewels were not the only reason attendees were glowing during their Met entrance. Danessa Myricks Beauty, a Black woman-owned brand, was the source of Paris Hilton and Mary J. Blige’s glamorous makeup looks for the evening. For Blige, Danessa Myricks was not the only Black-owned brand used in her gala look; celebrity stylist Tym Wallace used Mielle Organics products to create the award-winning artist’s sleek low ponytail.

Mielle Organics was also the secret behind Janelle Monáe’s structural top knot. The gravity-defying style was inspired by the singer’s exaggerated Thom Brown tweed tuxedo, according to celebrity hairstylist Nikki Nelms, who created the look using the brand’s shampoo, conditioner, and heat protectant.

Whether they’re spending hours transforming into gleaming felines or creating elegantly edgy hairstyles, one thing is clear: it’s not just the clothes that tell the story on the legendary Met Gala carpet.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Writing Black‘ with Maiysha Kai.