‘We definitely go together real bad’: Diddy and Yung Miami finally give us an answer

Diddy and Yung Miami took date night to the Met Gala red carpet — and answered some pointed questions about their relationship.

Diddy was feeling the heat last night on the Met Gala red (white?) carpet.

Last night’s Met Gala red carpet featured a variety of wild moments, like Doja Cat not only dressed as Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette but also giving interviews in fluent “meow,” two pregnancy reveals, and an actual roach taking its turn in the spotlight strutting down the red carpet. Then, there was Diddy breaking out into an intense sweat while being questioned about his relationship status with Yung Miami.

When Diddy and Yung Miami, who was his date for the annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, arrived on the red carpet, they were holding hands, all smiles, and giving off such couple vibes that Vogue’s host La La had to pose the question, “Do y’all officially go together real bad?”

At first, Diddy attempted to completely dodge the question, breaking out into a sweat that required a handheld fan and, eventually, some support from Yung Miami, wiping his extremely drenched brow. At one point, Yung Miami reached across La La to wipe at Puff’s nose, and he said, “It’s just hot, baby.”

In his defense, he was dressed in an elaborate black Sean John Couture suit and heavy, oversized taffeta cape adorned with giant black blossoms, a collaboration with stylist and designer June Ambrose. Yung Miami wore a sheer black look by designer Luca Lin that featured a wide tulle decolletage and was dripping in pearls.

After the “Bad Boy for Life” caught himself, he responded, “We definitely go together real bad.”

He continued, “She’s my date for the night. … We don’t put titles on it. Everybody wants us to put a title on it; we don’t put titles. This [is] like my best friend in the world, one of the most beautiful people God has blessed me with. And I’m blessed that she’s my date tonight.”

Yung Miami agreed, adding that it was date night. She also told Lala she was excited to be there and see “how good” everybody would look.

Of being at her first Met Gala, she said, “It feels like a dream come true. …It was good. It was perfect. It was everything.”

To which Diddy replied, “You look beautiful.”

The two have been linked since 2021, with fans constantly wondering the extent of their relationship. The couple have said they were dating but not exclusive in the past, but last month, it seemed the matter had been officially squashed when Yung Miami proclaimed, “That’s not my man.”

“We’re still friends! We’re still good friends!” she told The Cut. “But we’re single. That’s not my man.”

After last night’s line of questioning, it looks like we are back on this confusing ride.

