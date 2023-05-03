Jamie Foxx sends first message since hospitalization

The award-winning actor-comedian-singer has been hospitalized since April because of an undisclosed "medical complication."

Jamie Foxx has broken his silence since his hospitalization last month. The award-winning actor-comedian-singer posted a message to his well-wishers via social media.

He sent a brief post to his Instagram page on Wednesday, addressing everyone who sent thoughts and prayers following news of his hospitalization. “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.”

The Academy Award winner has been hospitalized since April. He was shooting the film, “Back in Action” (co-starring Cameron Diaz), at the time of his hospitalization, according to Variety. His daughter Corinne Foxx disclosed the news on Instagram.

Jamie Foxx attends “JR Ridinger Celebration of Life” on Oct. 8, 2022 at Faena Forum in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living)

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” she posted. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Additional details about his condition and diagnosis have not been publicly divulged since Corinne Foxx’s post.

Since the news of his hospitalization, many fans and entertainment community members have expressed their concern and well-wishes for the recovery of the Grammy Award winner.

He also posted a message about his Fox game show, “Beat Shazam,” on his Instagram story. The music trivia show, which he hosts and executive produces, was scheduled to begin its sixth season this month. Nick Cannon will take his place as temporary host. “Appreciate ya, my boy,” Jamie Foxx replied in his IG stories.

Kelly Osbourne will temporarily replace Corinne Foxx as the “Beat Shazam” DJ.

