Jamie Foxx recovering after hospitalization for undisclosed ‘medical complication’

Foxx's daughter and "Beat Shazam" co-star, Corinne Foxx, disclosed the news on her Instagram page on Wednesday.

Jamie Foxx was recently hospitalized for a non-specified “medical complication,” according to his daughter, Corinne Foxx. The comedian-actor is recovering following the hospitalization.

Corinne Foxx posted the news on her Instagram page on Wednesday. “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” she wrote. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

It is unknown why Foxx’s “medical complication” was not disclosed. Alan Nierob, a spokesperson for the Academy Award-winner, told CNN that there are no intentions to release anything beyond Corinne’s IG statement, writing, “Nothing more, at this time, than what was posted.”

DJ Corinne Foxx and actor Jamie Foxx attend the “2018 Fox Network Upfront” on May 14, 2018, at Wollman Rink, Central Park in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Recently, the film “Back in Action,” featuring Foxx, filmed in Georgia.

This year, Foxx, 55, will star in the film “Strays.” He, and co-star Will Ferrell, are voice acting as live-action stray dogs in the R-rated Universal Pictures comedy, premiering this summer. He will also star in the film “They Cloned Tyrone” with John Boyega and Teyonah Parris. The sci-fi film about a government conspiracy will premiere later this year on Netflix.

In addition to Foxx’s film projects, he continues to host Fox’s music competition show, “Beat Shazam.” The show also features his daughter as the program’s DJ. “Beat Shazam” was renewed for its sixth season, returning to Fox on May 23.

