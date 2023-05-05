Feel the heat without the burn with melanin-friendly sunscreens

We all know the famous saying, “Black don’t crack.” But often, we ignore the fine print that comes with that statement: “Black don’t crack … with proper care.”
The fact of the matter is sun damage does not discriminate. Regardless of where you fall on the complexion wheel, sun exposure without proper sun protection can result in sunburns, irritation, and an increased risk of skin cancer.
Though the sun doesn’t discriminate, it can sometimes feel like sunscreens do. As a melanated person, odds are you’ve experienced the dreaded white cast most mineral sunscreens leave on darker complexions. Finding the perfect sunscreen is no small feat for people of color, whether it’s the lingering greyish tint or the greasy texture. But however challenging it may be, it’s better to experiment than not wear any at all.
Although Black people are less likely to experience melanoma than their white counterparts, it’s worth noting that those of us who develop skin cancer have a lower five-year survival rate, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC).
So, in honor of Skin Cancer Awareness Month and with summer around the corner, here is a list of Black-owned, melanin-friendly sunscreens that will protect your glow this summer.
Buttah Skin Tinted Mineral Facial Sunscreen SPF 30
“Sun protection that blends [into] your melanin” like buttah! Buttah Skin’s tinted mineral moisturizer protects skin from harsh sun rays. Despite being tinted, the formula applies clear and sets into a matte finish as the ingredients work as a barrier against the sun.
The Tinted Mineral Facial Sunscreen SPF 30 retails for $26
KEYS Soulcare Protect Your Light Daily Moisturizer Spf 30 Sunscreen With Squalane And Niacinamide
Alicia Keys wants us to protect our skin with the KEYS Soulcare SPF 30 daily moisturizer. The dermatologist-developed clean formula complements all complexions and provides moisture without leaving a greasy residue.
Naomi Osaka’s Haitian and Japanese heritage inform her Kinlo line, through which the tennis phemom aims to dispel myths about melanin-rich skin and sun protection. With the help of Black dermatologists like Dr. Naana Boakye, Kinlo produces clean, healing, nourishing and sun-protective products designed for Black and brown complexions. From UV detection stickers to SPF moisturizers and lip balms, Kinlo helps melanated skin tones, “Stay Golden the right way.”
Price range: $5.99 to $55.
Bolden USA SPF 30 Brightening Moisturizer
This Nigerian women-owned business uses the best ingredients to create a sense of empowerment among its consumers. Infused with vitamin C, the brand’s SPF 30 Brightening moisturizer illuminates the skin while diminishing the signs of sun damage — minus the traditional chalky residue.
The brightening moisturizer retails for $28 but is currently on sale at Walmart for $20.45.
Undefined R&R Sun Serum
Understanding that SPF is one of the best skincare investments, the Undefined R&R Sun Serum is a water-resistant, universally flattering tinted moisturizer. With active ingredients like niacinamide, tremolos mushroom, jojoba and more, the sun serum hydrates while protecting against sun, pollution, and blue light.
Brand founder Venus Williams’ active lifestyle inspired EleVen’s SPF products, which offer a quick-absorbing, cast-free formula that works to protect all skin types and complexions. Combining silky hydration and effective sun protection, the brand provides water and sweat-resistant SPF serums, body lotions and facial moisturizers, protecting users no matter how active they are.
Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Refillable Invisible Face Moisturizer SPF 30
Rihanna’s Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor invisible SPF 30 Moisturizer “feels like nothing [on the skin] but delivers everything” your skin needs. From locking in hydration, fading dark spots and defending against pollution, the refillable moisturizer combines skin treatment and sun protection.
The product retails for $39, and the moisturizer refill costs $35.
The name says it all. Black Girl Sunscreen (BGS) was designed specifically for women of color but has since expanded beyond its initial target audience. Made with melanated skin in mind, the company’s SPF products dry clear and protect the skin without the dreaded white cast. Today, BGS offers a range of affordable products for kids and adults that can be found in Target, Ulta Beauty and other global retailers.
Price range $18.99 to $21.99
