Feel the heat without the burn with melanin-friendly sunscreens

Beat the cast and protect yourself against sun damage with these Black-owned, melanin-friendly sunscreens.

We all know the famous saying, “Black don’t crack.” But often, we ignore the fine print that comes with that statement: “Black don’t crack … with proper care.”

The fact of the matter is sun damage does not discriminate. Regardless of where you fall on the complexion wheel, sun exposure without proper sun protection can result in sunburns, irritation, and an increased risk of skin cancer.

Though the sun doesn’t discriminate, it can sometimes feel like sunscreens do. As a melanated person, odds are you’ve experienced the dreaded white cast most mineral sunscreens leave on darker complexions. Finding the perfect sunscreen is no small feat for people of color, whether it’s the lingering greyish tint or the greasy texture. But however challenging it may be, it’s better to experiment than not wear any at all.

Get ready for summer with Black-owned sunscreen brands. (Image: Getty)

Although Black people are less likely to experience melanoma than their white counterparts, it’s worth noting that those of us who develop skin cancer have a lower five-year survival rate, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC).

So, in honor of Skin Cancer Awareness Month and with summer around the corner, here is a list of Black-owned, melanin-friendly sunscreens that will protect your glow this summer.

